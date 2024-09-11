Products That Count Reveals Winners of the 2024 Product Manager Awards

The 2024 Product Manager Awards recognize the top talent in product management, celebrating those who have delivered significant value to their companies and customers through visionary product strategies, data-driven decision-making, and seamless cross-functional collaboration.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Product Manager Awards, proudly sponsored by Mighty Capital. This annual award honors the exceptional achievements of product managers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in their fields.
The 2024 Product Manager Awards recognize the top talent in product management, celebrating those who have delivered significant value to their companies and customers through visionary product strategies, data-driven decision-making, and seamless cross-functional collaboration. These professionals represent the pinnacle of product management excellence and are setting new standards for the industry.
The 2024 Product Manager Award winners are:
Aqsa Fulara, Google
Sangeetha Govindarajan, Walmart
Balaji Ananthanpillai, Paylocity
Britney Morgan, Mae
Levi Lian, Uber
Nitish Shangari, Google
Priyanka Neelakrishnan, Palo Alto Networks
Priyanka Pande, Capital One
Sharans Kabra, Trulioo
Vaarrun Bimbhat, Shopify
Vijay Pitchumani, Okta
"We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's winners, who have truly exemplified the qualities of world-class product managers," said Hoda Mehr, CEO at Products That Count. "Their work not only drives success within their own companies but also inspires the broader product management community. We are proud to partner with Mighty Capital to shine a spotlight on these incredible leaders."
To commemorate the achievements of these outstanding product managers, Products That Count has published an eBook showcasing the winners. This comprehensive resource dives deep into each winner's approach to product management, offering valuable insights and lessons for current and aspiring product professionals.
To learn more about the 2024 Product Manager Awards and download the eBook, visit https://productsthatcount.com/product-manager-awards/.
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com
ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL
Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.
CONTACT
Nathan Knisley, Products That Count, [email protected]
Media Contact
Nathan Knisley, Products That Count, 1 (720) 772-8146, [email protected] , www.productsthatcount.com
SOURCE Products That Count
Share this article