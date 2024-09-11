Products That Count Reveals Winners of the 2024 Product Manager Awards

"We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's winners, who have truly exemplified the qualities of world-class product managers," said Hoda Mehr, CEO at Products That Count. Post this

The 2024 Product Manager Award winners are:

Aqsa Fulara, Google

Sangeetha Govindarajan, Walmart

Balaji Ananthanpillai, Paylocity

Britney Morgan, Mae

Levi Lian, Uber

Nitish Shangari, Google

Priyanka Neelakrishnan, Palo Alto Networks

Priyanka Pande, Capital One

Sharans Kabra, Trulioo

Vaarrun Bimbhat, Shopify

Vijay Pitchumani, Okta

"We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's winners, who have truly exemplified the qualities of world-class product managers," said Hoda Mehr, CEO at Products That Count. "Their work not only drives success within their own companies but also inspires the broader product management community. We are proud to partner with Mighty Capital to shine a spotlight on these incredible leaders."

To commemorate the achievements of these outstanding product managers, Products That Count has published an eBook showcasing the winners. This comprehensive resource dives deep into each winner's approach to product management, offering valuable insights and lessons for current and aspiring product professionals.

To learn more about the 2024 Product Manager Awards and download the eBook, visit https://productsthatcount.com/product-manager-awards/.

