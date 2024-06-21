Products That Count Reveals Winners of the 2024 Q2 Product Awards

"At the heart of every groundbreaking product lies a vision fueled by passion and resilience. This quarter, we recognize products that push boundaries, embrace innovation, and transform challenges into triumphs," said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count. Post this

"At the heart of every groundbreaking product lies a vision fueled by passion and resilience. This quarter, we recognize products that push boundaries, embrace innovation, and transform challenges into triumphs," said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count. "We congratulate these winners on defining product excellence in Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Healthtech in 2024."

This year's edition of the Product Guide is particularly focused on Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Healthtech, showcasing the following key highlights:

1. Explosive Growth: Witnessing a surge from 650 to 6,000 nominations in just five years, we anticipate a 10X increase to 15,000 nominations by 2027, highlighting the growing importance of product management.

2. Cybersecurity Prowess: Reflecting the increasing necessity of robust security solutions, 6 of the winning products stand out for their ability to protect data and maintain trust in an ever-digital world.

3. Fintech Innovation: Revolutionizing financial services, our fintech winners make up nearly 50% of the winning products. These products showcase advancements in payment solutions, digital banking, and blockchain technologies that are reshaping financial interactions.

4. Healthtech Evolution: Transforming healthcare delivery, our 5 healthtech winners focus on telemedicine, personalized medicine, and AI-driven diagnostics, crucial for improving patient outcomes and accessibility to care.

5. Cross-Industry Convergence: Emphasizing the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in developing the next generation of innovative solutions, this year's winners demonstrate common AI threads and interconnectivity across cybersecurity, fintech, and healthtech innovation to ensure comprehensive protection and compliance.

The 2024 Product Guide coincides with the unveiling of the 7th Annual Product Awards in Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Healthtech winners, recognizing exemplary contributions that are reshaping the future of innovation. Products That Count extends its sincere gratitude to the sponsors of the 7th Annual Product Awards, Capgemini, a leading innovation consultancy, and Mighty Capital, a venture capital powerhouse.

Visit our website to discover the winners.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

Media Contact

Katrina Cameron, Products That Count, 1 6198087078, [email protected], http://ProductsThatCount.com

SOURCE Products That Count