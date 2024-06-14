Products That Count Reveals Winners of the 2024 Quebec Product Awards

"Celebrating the excellent products and PMs in the Quebec region is crucial for driving economic growth and showcasing the incredible creativity found here." Post this

"The product community is rising rapidly, and Products That Count is thrilled to be a part of it!" said SC Moatti, founder of Products That Count. Celebrating the excellent products and PMs in the Quebec region is crucial for driving economic growth and showcasing the incredible creativity found here."

Products That Count hosted an in-person VIP event honoring the winners on May 30 at Notman House in Montreal. The event was presented by sponsors Mighty Capital and Notman House, along with community partners APM Montreal, Product Tank Montreal, Women in Product, and Product Therapy.

All of the Quebec Product Awards winners can be found at https://productsthatcount.com/2024-product-awards-quebec-award-winners/.

In related news, Products That Count will soon announce the winners of the 2024 CPO Awards on June 6 at Capgemini's San Francisco office.

For more information about the Chief Product Officer Awards, https://productsthatcount.com/the-cpo-awards/.

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

Media Contact

Katrina Cameron, Products That Count, 1 6198087078, [email protected], http://productsthatcount.com/

SOURCE Products That Count