Products That Count Reveals Winners of the 2024 Taiwan Product Awards

"The spirit of innovation thrives within Taiwan's product landscape, and we are honored to amplify this through the Taiwan Product Awards," remarked SC Moatti, visionary founder of Products That Count.

The awards ceremony, a prestigious event attended by industry leaders, took place recently at KKTV's office, generously supported by Mighty Capital.

Discover the winners of the Taiwan Product Awards at https://productsthatcount.com/the-2024-taiwan-product-awards/

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is an early-growth Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) firm. We deliver exceptional returns by investing in great products that are also great businesses, like Airbnb, MissionBio and Amplitude. Founders and other VC firms invite us to invest because we help our portfolio companies sell faster, hire top talent, and generate liquidity, by giving them exclusive access to the original and most influential product acceleration platform, Products That Count. Amplitude calls us the "best value for the dollar invested." Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

