Products That Count Unveils The Latest Trends for Chief Product Officers in 2024 CPO Insights Report

"We're in the middle of a massive revolution. Companies that don't figure out their strategy and rethink their business activities will find themselves irrelevant," says Niemi. "The Chief Product Officer is the Commander in Chief of this revolution."

Key Report Highlights:

By 2027, 30% of Fortune 1000 CEOs will be former CPOs, up from 5% today.

70% of CPOs surveyed manage a P&L, up from 31% last year,

20% of CPO Award winners are promoted to President within a year.

Companies with a CPO outperform peers without a CPO, shifting digital strategies for innovation and market share.

CPOs are driving companywide AI agendas, leading to significant business impact.

In the three years that Products That Count has published this report, the trend of Chief Product Officers (CPOs) being promoted to President and CEO is accelerating rapidly, outpacing other C-suite roles. CPOs are now leading AI initiatives, shifting from planning to implementation. Notably, firms with a CPO outperform the market, making the CPO-to-CEO progression a natural development that has captivated investors and shareholders.

Products that Count is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps everyone build great products. It celebrates product excellence through coveted Awards that inspire 500,000+ product managers and honor great products and the professionals responsible for their success. It accelerates the career and rise to the C-suite of >30% of all Product Managers globally by providing exceptional programming – including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters – for free. It acts as a trusted advisor to all CPOs at Fortune 1000 and publishes key insights from innovative companies, like Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, that turn product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com

