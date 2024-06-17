Products That Count Unveils The Latest Trends for Chief Product Officers in 2024 CPO Insights Report

Discover the Rapid Rise of Chief Product Officers: How CPOs Increasingly Own P&L, Deliver Value to Shareholders, and Drive Innovation Decisions In Fortune 1000 and Large Enterprises
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Products That Count—a global network that helps 500,000+ product leaders accelerate their careers—released its 2024 CPO Insights Report, revealing the importance of the Chief Product Officer (CPO) role in accelerating digital transformation and driving business results.
Produced in partnership with Capgemini—the global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation—the 2024 CPO Insights report highlights key trends in product leadership based on more than 1,000 interviews and roundtables with CPOs. Products That Count CPO, Renee Niemi, one of the first-ever Fortune 500 CPOs, interviewed the product leaders throughout the 2024 CPO Awards cycle.
"We're in the middle of a massive revolution. Companies that don't figure out their strategy and rethink their business activities will find themselves irrelevant," says Niemi. "The Chief Product Officer is the Commander in Chief of this revolution."
Key Report Highlights:
- By 2027, 30% of Fortune 1000 CEOs will be former CPOs, up from 5% today.
- 70% of CPOs surveyed manage a P&L, up from 31% last year,
- 20% of CPO Award winners are promoted to President within a year.
- Companies with a CPO outperform peers without a CPO, shifting digital strategies for innovation and market share.
- CPOs are driving companywide AI agendas, leading to significant business impact.
In the three years that Products That Count has published this report, the trend of Chief Product Officers (CPOs) being promoted to President and CEO is accelerating rapidly, outpacing other C-suite roles. CPOs are now leading AI initiatives, shifting from planning to implementation. Notably, firms with a CPO outperform the market, making the CPO-to-CEO progression a natural development that has captivated investors and shareholders.
The full report is available for free on the Products That Count website here.
