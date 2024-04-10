Productsup accelerates its go-to-market strategy with the appointment of Alwin Schauer as Chief Revenue Officer

With 25 years of experience at companies like Salesforce, Schauer will lead Productsup's global sales and marketing efforts to drive long-term growth

BERLIN, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the leading Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, has announced the appointment of Alwin Schauer as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With a rich background in driving revenue growth and transformative change globally, Alwin Schauer will lead Productsup's go-to-market efforts, including overseeing marketing strategy, global sales, and industry partnerships to support the company's long-term growth objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alwin to Productsup, as he brings extensive experience in aligning teams to surpass growth targets," said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. "His leadership style is centered on people, trust, and empowerment, which is reflected perfectly in our company values."

Alwin Schauer joins Productsup with a proven track record in enterprise sales, honed through leadership positions at prominent companies, such as Salesforce, Software AG, and, most recently, Basware. During his tenure as global CRO at Basware, Schauer spearheaded strategic initiatives that fueled global growth with a focus on North America. His previous roles at Software AG and Salesforce focused on the EMEA region, showcasing his deep understanding of regional nuances and cultural dynamics. With nearly 25 years of experience in helping companies drive revenue, his expertise spans every facet of go-to-market strategy, including sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer success.

"What entices me most about joining Productsup is that we are doing something different from all of our competitors. Productsup built an enterprise-ready platform that is equipped to handle large-scale, global operations and is building a new software category: 'P2C - Product-to-Consumer,'" Schauer said. "I look forward to driving Productsup's continued success in powering commerce for the biggest retailers, brands, marketplaces, and industrial manufacturers worldwide."

Productsup also recently appointed Ulrich Leweren as Chief Financial Officer and Bianca Alves as Chief People and Culture Officer.

Learn more about how Productsup empowers commerce success by taking a product-to-consumer (P2C) approach. Find more information on the full extent of its platform's capabilities here.

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at http://www.productsup.com.

