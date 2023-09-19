Productsup becomes a GS1 US Solution Partner

Productsup joins network of companies certified to help businesses implement GS1 standards

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the leading Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, has become a gold member of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program, a designation signifying a commitment to delivering services and solutions that enable quick, efficient, and accurate GS1 Standards implementation.

GS1 US® is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply-chain business processes through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets, and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that have proven standards expertise.

"The GS1 System of Standards is the most widely-used framework in the world, and the need for a universal standard for data quality is only becoming more crucial for brands and retailers," said Rick Hultermans, Director of Data Services at Productsup. "Increasing consumer demand and tighter regulation for more transparency and traceability in the supply chain have required businesses to make significant improvements to the caliber of their product information. By streamlining the GS1 certification process, companies can speed up their time-to-market, avoid regulatory fines, and strengthen brand loyalty."

