Productsup launches a new program, Productsup Connect, empowering businesses to build their own integrations for full data control

BERLIN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, a Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, today announced the launch of its new developer program, Productsup Connect. The program offers businesses a comprehensive suite of tools to build, customize, and scale their own integrations within the Productsup P2C platform. By enrolling in the program, customers gain complete autonomy in managing their product data workflows to meet the rapidly evolving standards of today's digital commerce landscape.

"Modern commerce requires businesses to be agile, responsive, and innovative in how they handle their product data," said Boris Penck, CTO of Productsup. "With Productsup Connect, we're giving companies the ability to build custom solutions that not only meet their current business needs but also empower them to scale as they grow. It's about giving them the freedom and flexibility to take full control of their data, with the confidence that they have the right tools and support to succeed."

Developers enrolled in Productsup Connect gain access to the resources required to efficiently import, manipulate, and syndicate product content across multiple channels.

Key benefits of Productsup Connect include:

Full data control: Build integrations to seamlessly import and manage product data on the Productsup platform, ensuring complete autonomy over business operations.

Custom export channels: Create new export channels to syndicate data to various platforms, driving growth and expanding market reach.

Faster time-to-market: Reduce integration development time, enabling faster deployment and quicker response to market changes.

Cost efficiency: Eliminate third-party dependency by empowering internal teams or System Integrators to develop integrations, saving both time and money.

Scalability: Easily scale data integrations to align with business growth.

Expert support: Access comprehensive documentation and receive ongoing expert support to ensure smooth integration development and deployment.

"Today's consumers demand highly contextualized product information to make informed purchasing decisions, and keeping up with changing standards across various sales channels can be both time-consuming and expensive," said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. "At Productsup, we aim to simplify this complexity, empowering companies to create and deliver perfect product content to any channel or target consumer worldwide."

For businesses without in-house development resources, Productsup offers easy access to its network of expert System Integrators who can deliver custom solutions through the Productsup Connect program.

