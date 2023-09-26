Productsup launches AI-powered solution enabling data capture with GS1 certification

Productsup's new product offering, Product Guard PX, empowers businesses to safeguard their brand reputation and operational efficiency by achieving product data excellence

BERLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the leading Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, has officially launched a new product offering within its P2C platform: Product Guard PX. Built with advanced AI capabilities and synchronized with GS1 standards, Product Guard PX enables brands and manufacturers to make their product data readily available for syndication to all retailers, distributors, marketplaces, and data pools in any required format, securely and quickly. By reducing manual data entry, while improving data quality, companies can streamline internal processes, increase scalability, reduce logistical costs, and grow revenue.

"Demand for product data excellence is rising across all industries in response to changing consumer behavior and regulatory compliance. In fact, many of today's retailers only accept GS1-certified product data," said Marcel Hollerbach, Chief Innovation Officer at Productsup. "But complying with GS1 data standards is very difficult for brands, as there are thousands of unique standards within data pools globally. It's an extremely time-consuming, resource-intensive, and error-prone process that requires ongoing maintenance to keep up with changes to packaging and ingredients. That's why we've engineered the Productsup platform to make data sharing as easy as possible for our customers and safeguard their brand reputation and operational efficiency."

With Product Guard PX, companies can capture product content from any product label or artwork, and in any language or category, and receive GS1 certification within 48 hours. Bringing optical character recognition (OCR) and AI together, the solution captures data according to GS1 standards. The feature uses a combination of machine learning models trained in line with GS1 to extract all relevant information from product labels. Product Guard PX includes the following technical components:

Proprietary, state-of-the-art, multilingual Machine Learning-based attribute extractor

Automatic data validation against the GS1 data model

Custom Computer Vision models for logo and visual extraction

"Product Guard PX represents a pivotal leap forward in simplifying the complexity of data compliance," said Thomas Kasemir, Chief Product Officer at Productsup. "Thousands of brands are reliant on our P2C platform to create and distribute perfect product content globally. As an official GS1 partner, we're proud to offer advanced AI tools that revolutionize data accessibility, build consumer trust, and catalyze growth for businesses worldwide."

Find all information on Product Guard PX here. To learn about how the technology supports CPG manufacturers, download the Productsup guide, Overcome data challenges in CPG: Leveraging AI for product content success.

Read more about Productsup's partnership with GS1.

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at http://www.productsup.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Velez, Productsup, 219-765-6347, [email protected], https://www.productsup.com/

