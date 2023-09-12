Productsup partners with TikTok to launch TikTok Shop connector app

Productsup has developed a connector app to make it easier for brands to sell on TikTok Shop

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the leading Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, has officially announced an integration with TikTok Shop that enables businesses to unlock new sales potential on the short-form mobile video platform. With the Productsup TikTok Shop connector app, Productsup customers can sell directly to consumers on TikTok with a seamless product content and order management experience. The connection provides brands with a simplified way to connect with the TikTok community, increasing their operational efficiency.

"TikTok became a go-to destination for product discovery faster than any other channel in commerce history, and it has successfully maintained its status as a hub for consumers worldwide to learn about new products and engage with brands online," said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. "By partnering with TikTok to build the TikTok Shop connector app within our platform, we empower companies to take full advantage of TikTok Shop as a sales channel."

Social commerce sales in the US alone are projected to reach $2.9 trillion by 2026. The added functionality of native checkout on social platforms like TikTok allows brands to sell directly where their users are interacting with their products instead of being redirected to an external website to complete purchases. Using the TikTok Shop connector app through the Productsup P2C platform, brands can perform the following tasks with built-in automation that eliminates the need for IT support:

Create and manage your product catalog on TikTok Shop

Import orders from TikTok Shop to the Productsup platform to make them available to the order management system (OMS)

Automatically notify TikTok Shop when orders have been shipped to communicate delivery times with consumers

The TikTok Shop connector app is currently available in the US and UK. In addition to TikTok Shop, Productsup also supports brands with TikTok Dynamic Showcase Ads, which are personalized video ads generated in real-time from an ad template. This template contains product information from a product catalog, which is constantly updated and enriched by Productsup.

Learn more about how Productsup supports brands with social channels like TikTok through its Advertising PX offering. For more research and best practices about selling on TikTok, download Productsup's Social commerce on TikTok in 2023 guide.

About Productsup

Poductsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at http://www.productsup.com.

