Productsup, trbo, and Pimcore join forces to launch the first-ever P2C Alliance and reimagine product content journeys

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, a Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, today announced the launch of the P2C Alliance in partnership with trbo, a personalized user experience software company, and Pimcore, a data and experience management company awarded by analysts gobally. This powerful collaboration brings together three market leaders to offer businesses an integrated suite of solutions that enhance product experiences.

The P2C Alliance addresses the growing complexity of modern commerce by consolidating operations and streamlining the path product data takes to reach consumers. By combining Productsup's expertise in feed management and product content syndication, trbo's dynamic onsite personalization, optimization, and testing, and Pimcore's product information, digital asset, and master data management, the alliance empowers businesses to provide relevant, data-driven product experiences on any channel and for any audience.

"Today's commerce landscape demands agility and precision, and the P2C Alliance is designed to deliver just that," said Vincent Peters, CEO of Productsup. "By integrating our strengths with trbo and Pimcore, we are not just simplifying the product content journey—we are reimagining it, ensuring brands and retailers can swiftly adapt to market changes, accelerate time-to-market, and consistently deliver engaging experiences that drive higher conversion rates and ROI."

Synergy across platforms unlocks new capabilities

Under the P2C Alliance, customers gain new capabilities to maximize the impact of their product content. For instance, they can create catalogs that target specific audiences by mapping demographic data, or catalogs that elevate the highest-performing products by plugging conversion data.

"Ecommerce and advertising channels are constantly introducing new formats and features," said Felix Schirl, CEO of trbo. "Our aim for this alliance is to equip companies with the tools needed to fully embrace these emerging opportunities and outpace their competition in providing innovative experiences."

By leveraging Productsup, trbo, and Pimcore's combined offerings, the P2C Alliance enables companies to:

Increase efficiency by eliminating silos and speeding up workflows

Improve data quality by maintaining consistent, accurate, and personalized product content on all channels

Optimize strategies and continuously test for improvements with access to data-driven insights

"Data is at the core of every successful business strategy, and the P2C Alliance empowers companies to truly leverage their data for better decision-making and customer experiences," said Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore. "Together, we break down the barriers of traditional commerce systems, enabling brands to deliver seamless, personalized product content at scale."

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI.

About trbo

trbo is the leading provider of dynamic onsite personalization, optimization and testing. The portfolio includes services ranging from personalization and chat solutions to guided selling and inspirational shopping tools. trbo empowers website operators to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. trbo's dynamic onsite personalization platform analyzes user behavior using 50+ data points and interfaces with other tools such as CRM, ESP and tracking systems. Through a simple self-service platform, trbo users can create customized website content, deliver personalized recommendations, and monitor the success of their efforts through A/B and multivariant testing.

Leading global brands across all industries such as L'Oréal, WeightWatchers, Eddie Bauer, Ecco and Porsche Design rely on trbo's comprehensive services. trbo was founded in 2013 by CEO Felix Schirl and is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a US office in Miami, Florida.

About Pimcore

Pimcore is the most powerful global platform for seamlessly managing enterprise data and delivering exceptional digital experiences. Trusted by over 118,000 companies worldwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, Pimcore is the preferred solution for Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), and Customer Data Platforms (CDP).

Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for MDM, DXP, and Commerce, Pimcore's highly awarded platform enables rapid, cost-effective development and deployment. It offers unparalleled flexibility for businesses to integrate and manage their data and digital experiences within a unified environment. We are proud to be the global leader in delivering integrated solutions that transform how organizations manage and leverage their data and digital assets.

