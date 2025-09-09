Prof Jim Becomes Creatium as Platform Evolves Beyond K-12 Origins

"In just six weeks, about 40 instructional designers created over 2,100 interactive videos using Creatium—a project that would have previously taken years and far more people." Post this

"We started the company focused on K-12 after seeing our kids suffer through online learning during the pandemic," explains Dr. Deepak Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO. "But when adult learners wanted the same interactive experiences, the brand needed to evolve to match our reach."

Today, nearly 50% of Creatium's deployments come from workforce learning, marking a fundamental shift that demanded a new identity.

The Numbers That Prove the Impact

The team at Lincoln Learning shows what's possible. In just six weeks, about 40 instructional designers created over 2,100 interactive videos using Creatium—a project that would have previously taken years and far more people.

"Honestly, if it weren't for [the platform], the thousands of interactive videos we're making simply wouldn't fit the budget," says Charlie Thayer, Chief Academic Officer at Lincoln Learning. "With Creatium's AI-powered authoring, high-quality interactivity is possible."

Moreover, Lincoln Learning is following the research. Studies led by Dr. Kelly Puzio, Creatium's Director of Research, show that learners using interactive videos score 13% higher than those watching static video alone. When learners use an AI video coach after viewing videos, the results become even more dramatic—delivering 28% greater improvement than traditional video-only instruction. This is an effect size of 0.48, which exceeds the 0.37 typically achieved by face-to-face tutoring programs.

"This study demonstrates that a video-enhanced AI coach can improve learning by embodying conversational and pedagogical strategies long associated with effective tutoring," said Dr. Puzio. "The AI coach frequently pressed learners to explain their reasoning, provided immediate feedback, repaired misconceptions, and offered scaffolding—all while integrating motivational feedback that approximates human tutoring."

This research matters because tutoring represents one of education's most powerful yet resource-intensive interventions. Currently, only 10% of U.S. public school students receive high-dosage tutoring at $4,000 per student annually—totaling roughly $20 billion nationwide.

Following the research, Creatium and Lincoln Learning launched an AI video learning assistant at the start of the 2025-26 school year to Lincoln Learning's learner base. Unlike generic AI tools, the system is built on Lincoln Learning's decades of vetted educational content, incorporating guardrails that maintain focus on course-aligned material while monitoring for student well-being concerns.

"Schools understand the importance of tailored one-on-one support for learners, but the logistics of that make it difficult to reach each individual student where they are," said Robert Clements, CEO of Lincoln Learning. "Every student now has access to on-demand support that's trained on quality content and properly controlled—not just raw AI turned loose on kids."

Evolving the Name to Reflect the Mission

The new name, Creatium, captures what the platform has become: a comprehensive tool for instructional designers, educators, and publishers to build learning that engages minds across all demographics.

"The name puts 'create' at the heart, while our tagline, 'Designed for interaction,' reflects our core belief that humans are wired to engage, not just consume," explains Co-Founder and VP of Content, Maria Walley. "Now, with AI, online learning can finally work with how our brains are actually wired: through interaction."

About Creatium

Creatium is an AI-powered platform for designing and delivering interactive learning, built for instructional designers, educators, and publishers across K–12, higher education, and the workplace. By turning static content into dynamic, responsive experiences, Creatium helps learners practice and engage, not just watch videos—because humans are designed for interaction. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati with a 40-person team across the U.S. and India.

About Lincoln Learning

Lincoln Learning collaborates with schools and districts to provide digital curriculum and instructional support that empowers teachers and engages students. In partnership with Creatium, Lincoln Learning is transforming curriculum into interactive experiences and introducing an AI-powered tutor with classroom-ready guardrails and student-safety signals.

Media Contact

Deepak Sekar, Creatium, 1 650-804-8415, [email protected], www.Creatium.com

Maria C Walley, Creatium, 1 5133946262, [email protected], www.Creatium.com

SOURCE Creatium