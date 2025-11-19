Prof. Ronjon Nag, Ecrio Chairman, spearheads the Acceleration of Ecrio's Edge AI Communication Products

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio Inc. (Ecrio), a leader in Edge AI advanced communications software, today announced that Dr. Ronjon Nag, Chairman of its Board of Directors has transformed and driven significant innovation across the company's product portfolio. This reinforces Ecrio's sharpened focus on its Edge AI Communication Products and underscores the company's commitment to accelerating Edge AI-driven solutions.

"Ronjon's deep track record in AI/ML, mobile, and communications aligns perfectly with our mission," said Michel Gannage, Founder & CEO of Ecrio. "His insight is helping drive our evolution from advanced communications into robust Edge AI communication platforms for enterprises."

"The industry is moving towards Edge and on-device AI, beyond Cloud AI," said Dr. Ronjon Nag, Chairman of the Board at Ecrio. "Actionable inferencing closer to where data is generated reduces latency, enhances privacy and security, and enables real-time decision-making. Ecrio's platform is uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities, transforming enterprise communications into intelligent, autonomous systems at the edge."

About Prof. Ronjon Nag

Professor Ronjon Nag is a renowned inventor, entrepreneur, and educator, with over 40 years of experience in developing AI technologies for smartphones, neural networks, and biotechnology. He is the Founder and President of R42 Group, a family office and venture group that invests primarily in AI, biotechnology, and science, and supports pre-seed stage companies in their growth journey. He is also an Adjunct Professor in Genetics in the Stanford School of Medicine and a Visiting Fellow at the Stanford Center for Language and Information (CSLI), where he teaches popular courses on AI, Genes, Ethics, Longevity Science, and Venture Capital. He has won multiple prestigious awards, including the IET Mountbatten Medal, and the 2024 Silicon Valley Engineering Council Hall of Fame Inductee.

About Ecrio

Ecrio delivers an end-to-end Edge AI Communication Platform for real-time human-to-human and human-to-machine communications (voice/video calling, messaging, and push-to-talk). The platform is optimal for the data center edge, far edge and AI servers. It leverages actionable inferences and automated control at the edge. Key differentiators include actionable inferencing, intelligent human escalation and support for Generative and Agentic AI. Its modular architecture unifies communications and edge intelligence for industrial automation across sectors such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, retail, utilities, healthcare, and defense.

Media Contact

