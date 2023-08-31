Professional Announces New Strategic Partner at Hand Therapy Clinic in Edison NJ

New partner helps build hand therapy clinic from the ground up.

MELVILLE, N.Y. , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, the largest provider of certified Hand Therapy in the Northeast, announces they entered a strategic partnership with Brian Lee, OTR/L, CHT in their Edison NJ location. After being with Professional for over six years, Brian became part of Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations. The collaboration represents a leadership opportunity for Brian and the ability to lead and enhance the occupational therapist-patient experience.

The new Clinical Director Partner and Occupational Therapist, Brian Lee, OTR/L, CHT is excited to provide Hand Therapy services to the Edison community with the highest quality of care and adds "I've been working with Professional since I graduated in 2017. From being a new graduate to a certified hand therapist to a clinic director, it only made sense to expand my professional career and become a partner. It has been exciting to see the development of the hand therapy clinic from the ground up and look forward to bringing outstanding hand therapy outcomes to Edison NJ."

Brian completed his master's degree in occupational therapy at Stony Brook University. He has extensive experience working with patients of all ages. His specialty services include Functional Capacity Evaluation (FCE), work conditioning, certified kinesio taping, custom splinting, and expert care for conditions related to the elbow, shoulder, and wrist.

Additionally, the Edison clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Accepts same day referrals.

Takes custom hand splinting walk-ins.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, walk-in evaluations welcome.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and hand therapy services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Professional Physical Therapy, Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, [email protected], https://www.professionalpt.com/

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy