Professional Athletes Partner With Mind and Brain Fitness Company NESTRE

"There's not this side of performance in the game being offered anywhere else. NESTRE is so unique and so different and can really help get a players' game to the next level." – Gabriel Davis, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Current NESTRE ambassador and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Calvin Johnson Jr. stated, "I've been working with Tommy for the past two years and am a firm believer of the science of neuroplasticity and brain strength training, from my own experiences at the facility and through client testimonials that have been shared with me. "With NESTRE, I believe we can truly change the game and get on the leading edge of personalized mental and cognitive performance solutions."

ABOUT NEW NESTRE AMBASSADORS

Robert Griffin III, a Heisman Trophy winner, NFL Rookie of the Year, and Pro Bowl Quarterback turned television personality, is not only an accomplished athlete but also a passionate advocate for holistic wellness and performance. His journey from professional football to becoming an expert in sports broadcasting and personal wellness makes him the perfect addition to the NESTRE family. Griffin's personal and professional experiences will provide valuable insights to NESTRE's audience as they strive for their personal best. "NESTRE brain training is not just a product, it's a lifestyle. To be able to sharpen your skills cognitively in a way that hasn't really been done before is groundbreaking." – Robert Griffin III

Gabriel Davis, the dynamic NFL wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills and former UCF Knights star, is known for his unwavering dedication to elite level fitness and well-being. As a NESTRE ambassador, Gabriel will inspire fans and followers to elevate their game both on and off the field. He brings a unique perspective to the NESTRE team, emphasizing the importance of mindset, commitment, and overall wellness in achieving peak performance. NESTRE also serves as a strategic partner in Davis' The Draft Academy, which opens this month in Winter Park, Florida. "There's not this side of performance in the game being offered anywhere else. NESTRE is so unique and so different and can really help get a players' game to the next level." – Gabriel Davis

Chloe Abbott is a performer at the highest levels. The collegiate All-American track star, professional track athlete and acclaimed contestant on "The Voice," fully embraces NESTRE's mission to empower individuals to embrace a holistic approach to wellness and performance, and her energy and talent will undoubtedly inspire and motivate others to get better. "As a pro athlete, singer, and overall performer, mental, cognitive, and physical strength are key to having success. NESTRE provides individuals an opportunity to get better both personally and professionally." – Chloe Abbott

Malcolm Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL safety turned entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist, has long been an early adopter and champion of sports innovation and human performance. As a NESTRE ambassador, Malcolm will bring his experience and expertise to champion the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, that aligns with NESTRE's values. His commitment to health and human performance resonates deeply with NESTRE's mission to empower individuals to lead healthy and high performing lives. "Having invested in and experienced first-hand high-level innovation in human wellness and sports performance; NESTRE is truly pioneering the future of health, wellness, and performance." – Malcolm Jenkins

Collaborations with the ambassadors include exclusive content within NESTRE's app, as they embark on this exciting chapter together.

ABOUT NESTRE HEALTH & PERFORMANCE

NESTRE Health & Performance was founded in Orlando, FL, in 2018 by Dr. Tommy Shavers and later joined by co-founder and Chief Innovative Health & Performance Officer, Julius Thomas. Dr. Shavers created a model of self-recovery and successfully healed himself from decade-long mental and cognitive impairment and decline after suffering career-ending concussions as a collegiate football player. Once he achieved what doctors deemed impossible, he aimed to create an efficient and scalable model to help others get better in the areas of brain health, mental wellness, and human performance. Dr. Shavers and the team at NESTRE are on a mission to change the narrative around mental health and cognitive performance and build a better world with the human in mind. Its solutions include in-person neuro-strength training rooms, NESTRE Mindset Profile and the NESTRE mobile app that uses neuroscience and AI / machine learning technology for personalized mental and cognitive training. For more information visit NESTREperformance.com.

