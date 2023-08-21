Professional Basketball Is Coming Soon To Frederick, MD!

Join us on August 22nd, 2023 at 11:30am at the Hood College BB&T Arena to learn more.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 22nd at 11:30 AM at Hood College TBL Frederick will host a press conference at the BB&T Arena to announce a new TBL (thebasketballleague.net) Professional basketball team, and Maryland's first Professional Basketball franchise in over twenty (20) years.

TBL Frederick, will announce its intentions to begin play in the upcoming TBL season. On hand will be team owners Anthony Mazlish and Michael Witt, the league Commissioner, David Magley, the team's Head Coach, Ed Corporal, Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County Executive, Frederick City Mayor Michael O'Connor, Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine, and the team's first player signee and presumptive Team Captain, Tavares Sledge.

In addition to introducing Ownership, the Head Coach & the Team Captain, the team will be announcing Its Team

naming plans and other community initiatives.

Seating will be available to the public/anyone interested in learning more about Frederick TBL Basketball.

