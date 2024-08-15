Professional Basketball Player Gorgui Dieng Joins Minnesota-Based Hopewell 360, LLC as Special Housing Advisor

"The Hopewell 360 Building System utilizes a unique assembly process that incorporates dozens of state code-required building inspections and more than eighty quality assurance reviews," said Dieng. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Gorgui Dieng to Hopewell360, his fame as a former professional basketball player will help bring greater exposure to Hopewell360 beyond the midwest capital and developer markets," said Hopewell 360 founder TJ Hammerstrom. Working together we fulfill our shared desire to serve communities, residents, developers, and investors.

Manufactured offsite construction is often misunderstood. It is important to educate and demonstrate the high quality and productivity it brings to the multifamily construction industry. According to US Census Bureau projections, new, private multifamily construction spending in the US in 2024 will top the 800 billion number. Using offsite construction, sections of finished buildings are assembled in a climate-controlled, manufacturing environment, then transported to and assembled on site.

"The Hopewell 360 Building System utilizes a unique assembly process that incorporates dozens of state code-required building inspections and more than eighty quality assurance reviews. As a result, buildings are constructed in half the time it takes for traditional stick frame construction." said Dieng. "The Hopewell 360 building system is highly resilient for a wide range of climates and geographies." These are high-quality living environments with modern floor plans and attractive finishes. They include advanced features for power management and high-efficiency mechanicals.

"Gorgui Dieng and Hopewell 360 have matching core values," said Jason Carter, modular construction veteran and founder of Hopewell 360. "We apply the same principles to the operations as we do in building our products. For example, energy efficiency is a central benefit of all developers like Mr. Dieng. Hopewell 360 factories use solar panels to minimize its carbon footprint and generate the energy it needs for production." "Our housing will also meet the new ZEHR energy standards by DOE".

"Our Hopewell 360 business model aligns with Gorgui Dieng's philosophy of creating unique real estate development projects that feature environmentally sensitive attributes and affordable rents," said Hopewell COO, Clairson Dutra, PhD in Engineering. "We envision the real estate developer and housing manufacturer as a single entity, which enhances operational efficiency and scalability." Utilizing proven processes, advanced materials, and responsible management, Gorgui Dieng and Hopewell 360 are delivering efficient, well-built homes to neighborhoods and communities in the Midwest and beyond.

For more information:

https://www.hopewell360.com

Media Contact

TJ Hammerstrom, Hopewell360 LLC, 1 6123826333, [email protected], Hopewell360 LLC

SOURCE Hopewell360 LLC