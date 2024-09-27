Professional basketball player turned housing developer, Gorgui Dieng, is watching the clock and likes what he sees

"The development team at Hopewell 360 demonstrate timing, logistics, and a dedication to building efficiencies that benefit owners and developers like me" says Gorgui Dieng. "Time is money" Post this

"The development team at Hopewell 360 demonstrate timing, logistics, and a dedication to building efficiencies that benefit owners and developers like me" says Gorgui Dieng. "Time is money"

Hopewell 360, LLC, is a Minnesota-based real estate developer impressed with the many efficiencies modular construction brings to its projects. And new owners are just as impressed. "Once the city issued our building permit and inspected the footings, the building was up and ready for walk through tours in just 6 days" said Ryan Newville, the owner of a Lino Lakes modular home that features an oversized attached garage and porch, all built to ADA Standards for Accessible Design.

Both Gorgui and Hopewell 360's customers see how modular construction plays an important role in the future of all types and classes of housing. "A key part of our shared goals is aligning real estate development and precision-built, off-site construction into a seamless process and we are thrilled to welcome Gorgui Dieng and Ryan Newville into our Hopewell 360 team," said Hopewell 360 founder TJ Hammerstrom. Working together we fulfill our shared desire to serve communities, residents, developers, and investors.

"Hopewell 360 utilizes a unique assembly process that incorporates dozens of state code-required building inspections and more than eighty quality assurance reviews." "As a result, modular built projects are constructed in half the time compared to traditional on-site methods," said Dieng. " These are high-quality living environments with advanced features for power management and high-efficiency mechanicals.

"Clients like Ryan Newville and Hopewell 360 have matching core values," said Jason Carter, modular construction veteran and founder of Hopewell 360. "We apply the same principles to the operations as we do in building our products. For example, energy efficiency is a central benefit of all developers like Mr. Dieng." "Hopewell 360's modular factories use solar panels to minimize its carbon footprint and generate the energy needed for production." "Our housing will also meet the new ZEHR energy standards by DOE."

"Our Hopewell 360 business model aligns with Gorgui Dieng's environmentally sensitive values," says Hopewell COO, Clairson Dutra. "We envision the real estate developer and housing manufacturer as a single entity, which enhances operational efficiency and scalability." Utilizing proven processes, advanced materials, and responsible management, Hopewell 360 delivers efficient, well-built homes to neighborhoods and communities in the Midwest and beyond.

Manufactured offsite construction is often misunderstood. It is important to educate and demonstrate the high quality and productivity it brings to the housing construction industry. For more information and to set up a Tour of this custom modular development project or others like it in Minnesota:

