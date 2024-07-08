Professional Caregiver Shares Everything She's Learned About Balancing Living while Caring for Someone who is Dying

"Whether it's staying more organized, creating a structure of record-keeping with your patient's crucial information, my book provides the solutions and systems you need," said Fiore, "including how to create the best possible environment for your loved one." Post this

Fiore includes insight on grief and how to live again, once the journey as a caregiver has ended, utilizing knowledge she gained from her father, who was an Episcopal Priest and head of Pastoral Care at her local hospital and an early teacher of dying and death in the 1970s.

"Whether it's staying more organized, creating a structure of record-keeping with your patient's crucial information, or even traveling with someone who is chronically ill, my book provides the solutions and systems you need," said Fiore, "including how to create the best possible environment for your loved one."

While in her 40's, Fiore found herself in a difficult situation. While juggling her career, marriage, and family, she received a call that her beloved aunt, who lived many states away, was not well. Faced with managing her aunt's care from a distance, she relied on wisdom from professionals, friends, and family members to do her best. Eventually, she found her way, and then was also faced with caring for her aging parents. She learned many lessons along her journey and hopes to share them with everyone in a similar situation.

"I don't want anyone to feel alone in their journey as a caregiver. I hope my systems and methods help to make things a bit easier and improve the quality of life for you and your loved ones."

"Lili's Caregiver's Guide"

By Lili Udell Fiore

ISBN: 9798765246764 (softcover); 9798765246757 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press,Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lili Udell Fiore is a seasoned caregiver with certification as an End-of-Life Doula from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt., and as a certified dementia practitioner. Fiore is passionate about speaking to groups about her caregiving tools, coping with dementia, as well as death & dying and grief. She currently resides in coastal North Carolina. To learn more, please visit muchlovelili.com.

