Professional Counselor Shares Her Own Experience From Deep Despair to Victory Through God's Encouraging Word

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Guyton said, "I felt inspired to write this book due to the challenges I faced and the need for encouragement. I was in a dark place and struggling to find the motivation to keep going. However, as I turned to the Bible and began reading, I found that God's Word spoke life into me. It showed me His plans for me and reminded me to keep moving forward, regardless of how things appeared. I was reassured that God was always with me, would never abandon me, and that everything would work out. This experience encouraged me to share with others how God can provide the same encouragement and support."

Desmarie Guyton holds a Master of Arts in Psychology from Pepperdine University, a Bachelor of Arts in Business with a concentration in finance and a certificate in theology from EFCA Gateway Theological Institute. With over ten years of experience in ministry and providing Christian counseling, Guyton has developed a method combining evidence-based CBT practices (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) and biblical principles. This approach is designed to not only transform the mind, spirit, and behavior but also to provide tangible benefits such as a better thought life and a better you. Guyton specializes in working with women, marriages and relationships, and spiritual growth. She especially enjoys spending time with her family, and having great conversations to continue learning new things about each other. She also enjoys working out, going to the beach, dancing, reading and learning new things.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Encouragement for Discouraged Women is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

