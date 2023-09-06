Professional Forges New Partnership at Hand Therapy Clinic in Hauppauge NY

After 25 years in practice, new partner takes leadership opportunity in his hometown community.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, the largest provider of certified Hand Therapy in the Northeast, announces they entered a strategic partnership with Evan Ludin, MS, OTR/L, CHT in their Hauppauge NY location. After nearly 25 years in practice and being with Professional for over seven years, Evan became part of Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations. The collaboration represents a leadership opportunity for Evan and the ability to lead and further enhance the occupational therapist-patient experience.

The new Clinical Director Partner and Occupational Therapist, Evan Ludin, MS, OTR/L, CHT is excited to partner with Professional and adds "After 25 years in practice, I chose to redirect my patient care experience as a partner & clinical director in Hauppauge, my hometown community, with Professional PT. My passion for providing expert patient centered care in the private sector affords me the opportunity to provide upper extremity rehabilitation and splinting for patients. I draw upon the importance and understanding of radiographic healing and tissue equilibrium when considering all stages of rehabilitation. These principles guide my patient's readiness for return to all aspects of life from basic self-care to competitive sports, work, and Activities of Daily Living (ADL's)."

Evan completed his master's degree in occupational therapy at Touro College. He has extensive experience working with patients of all ages. His specialty services include occupational therapy, custom splinting, and post-surgical rehabilitation of the elbow and hand.

Additionally, the Hauppauge clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Accepts same day referrals.

Takes custom hand splinting walk-ins.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, walk-in evaluations welcome.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and hand therapy services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

