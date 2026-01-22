Professional Grappling Federation Confirms Colorado Franchise Acquisition and Outlines Multi-Year Expansion Trajectory

"What we are seeing now—seven-figure franchise valuations, serious ownership groups, and national expansion—is confirmation that the sport is ready for a true professional league." — Zoltan Bathory, PGF Co-Owner Post this

"The PGF represents a professional model that jiu jitsu has never had before," said Segraves. "This league has evolved into a legitimate sports property with structure, accountability, and long-term vision. Colorado was a strategic market for us, and we're building the Wolverines to reflect the toughness and competitive culture of the region from day one."

Franchise Foundation Established

The Colorado Wolverines have already secured two proven PGF veterans as their inaugural Anchor Athletes, establishing immediate competitive credibility within the league:

Caleb Crump – A high-output submission specialist whose relentless pace exemplifies the PGF's dynamic scoring system.

Jonathan "Officer Grimy" Wilson – A seasoned competitor known for composure, pressure, and tactical discipline under the PGF professional ruleset.

A Market Signal for Professional Jiu Jitsu

Over the past several seasons, PGF franchises have transacted at seven-figure valuations, signaling a broader shift in how jiu jitsu is being perceived by investors, media partners, and the sports industry at large. Once viewed as a niche combat discipline, jiu jitsu has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports globally, driven by surging participation, increased media exposure, and rising demand for structured professional competition.

This momentum has been reinforced by growing mainstream visibility. In recent years, jiu jitsu has attracted a widening group of high-profile practitioners from outside traditional combat sports, including Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Hardy, Dave Bautista, and Keanu Reeves, further accelerating the sport's transition into mainstream culture.

The PGF was designed from inception to meet this moment, combining elite athletic performance with a true professional league structure capable of supporting franchise ownership, broadcast distribution, and long-term athlete development.

Leadership Perspective

"For decades, jiu jitsu produced world-class athletes without a professional ecosystem to match," said Zoltan Bathory, co-owner of the Professional Grappling Federation. "The PGF was built to change that. What we are seeing now, seven-figure franchise valuations, serious ownership groups, and national expansion, is confirmation that the sport is ready for a true professional league. Not someday. Now."

"We have been deliberate about how we scale," Bathory added. "This is not about rushing growth. It is about building a durable league that athletes can rely on, owners can invest in, and audiences can follow season after season."

A Deliberate Path Forward

With the Colorado franchise finalized, the league confirms that the current team configuration is set for the upcoming season. At the same time, PGF leadership emphasized that this milestone represents a phase completion, not a limitation.

"Each ownership group we bring in raises the standard for the entire league," said PGF Commissioner Brandon McCaghren. "Colorado fits the profile we are building toward. While this phase is complete, interest in future franchises continues to accelerate, and we are already evaluating additional markets and ownership groups for the next stage of growth."

The league has outlined a measured expansion roadmap that anticipates continued franchise growth over the coming seasons, with a long-term objective of establishing a national footprint supported by regional fan bases, elite athlete pipelines, and scalable media infrastructure.

About the Professional Grappling Federation

The Professional Grappling Federation is the world's premier team-based, season-long professional jiu jitsu league. Built around a proprietary survival-based scoring system and a true franchise ownership model, the PGF delivers a fast-paced, broadcast-ready product designed for modern sports audiences while creating sustainable career paths for professional athletes.

Strategic Partners and League Infrastructure

The PGF has been supported by a growing network of nationally recognized partners across sports, lifestyle, and technology, underscoring the league's commercial momentum:

Dollamur – Global leader in professional competition surfaces

Once Upon a Coconut – Premium coconut water brand with national distribution

1st Phorm – One of the largest performance nutrition companies in the United States

Black Rifle Coffee – Major national coffee brand with a broad retail footprint

Constellation Network – Enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure platform

UFC FightPass - Distribution Platform

Epic Roll - Jiu-Jitsu gear manufacturer

Ownership Group

Zoltan Bathory – Musician, martial artist, philanthropist, and serial entrepreneur. Founder of the multi-platinum band Five Finger Death Punch and an actively competing judo and jiu jitsu black belt

Keelan Lawyer – Founder of Subconscious Studios and innovator in combat sports cinematography

Brandon McCaghren – 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu black belt, commentator, and leading voice in professional grappling

Heather Gracie – CEO of Gracie Fight Management and member of the Gracie Jiu Jitsu lineage

Board of Advisors

The PGF is advised by a distinguished group of leaders from across the grappling and combat sports world, including Royce Gracie, Carlos Machado, Jean Jacques Machado, Renzo Gracie, Pedro Sauer, Mica Cipili, Eddie Bravo, Mike Swain, Joe Marchal, and Jonathan Anastas.

For franchise inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or media requests, visit www.pgf.world or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Brandon Mccaghren, Professional Grappling Federation, 1 2566060300, [email protected], www.pgf.world

SOURCE Professional Grappling Federation