Professional moving services ease the transition for senior citizens

The first thing to do is appoint a family member who spearheads the logistics. Post this

Organizing a move into two stages is helpful:

Deciding what to move to the new home.

Deciding what to give away or keep.

The first thing to do is appoint a family member who spearheads the logistics, makes sure all of the details are in order, hires a full-service moving and storage company to manage the physical work of packing and moving, and coordinate with any agents or staff at the new home. Consider scheduling two moving dates:

The first date is when the movers come to pack and move personal items to the new home. Have someone at the new location to answer questions from the movers and make sure furniture is placed in the correct locations.

The second moving date is the day the movers come back to the old home and pack and move any remaining items to storage to be dealt with later. By that time, the new home is occupied and everyone is settling into new routines.

Professionals, like the Reno movers, are experienced at quickly and safely packing and moving personal property. They are insured in the event something is damaged. They have all the proper equipment for safely moving heavy furniture, and they have all of the best-quality supplies for wrapping, packing, and sealing boxes. Plus, they do all the heavy lifting and spare everyone else from sore backs!

Deciding what to move to the new home — Besides personal items like clothing and jewelry, decide which furnishings, art, and décor items are moving to the new home.

Make a list by room, and tag the items with a colorful non-damaging, easily removable tape.

Pack a suitcase or two with personal items for the trip so those items will be easily available and settling in will be easier.

Deciding what to give away and keep — As early as possible donating, selling, or gifting personal property reduces the number of possessions that need to be packed, moved, and stored. This is also the time to throw out items that have no more use. The main purpose of this stage is to empty the home so only items that are being stored for the future remain.

The advantage of storing property removes the pressure of having to make quick decisions about items that are valuable to the family. Once the move is done and everyone is settled into their new home, decisions can be made about the items in storage.

A few tips:

Consider taking the senior on a few days' vacation before the moving starts. It's an opportunity to spend some quality time together and enjoy favorite activities while being away from the hustle and bustle of moving.

During that time, unpack and arrange furnishings and décor in the new home as much as possible, and shop for groceries if necessary. It's a pleasant experience to arrive at a new home and be able to relax instead of unpack and organize.

Arrange for any professional emotional support the senior might need to navigate the move and settling in.

Make sure prescriptions are filled before the move, so there is one less thing to worry about.

If the move is to an assisted living facility, make sure the staff has all of the information they need to properly care for your loved one.

Rely on experts — Owens Brothers Transfer has been providing storage and mover services for Reno, Tahoe, and long-distance since the 1980s. Their services include:

Customized local moving.

Customized long-distance moving.

Packing, unpacking, and custom crating.

Safe, secure warehouse storage.

Commercial moving.

The Owens Brothers team has completed thousands of moves. There are no hidden fees or unexplained charges, and clients always receive a written estimate.

The same moving team is on the job at both ends of the move and the team and company staff communicate with clients every step of the way.

Owens Brothers Transfer

2589 Wildhorse Suite 6

Minden, NV 89423

(530) 541-1299

Media Contact

Jackie Iddings, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Owens Brothers Transfer