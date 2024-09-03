Professional Opens New Hand Therapy Clinic in Saddle Brook NJ

Professional welcomes new clinical director partner to expand access to specialized hand therapy care.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new hand therapy clinic in Saddle Brook NJ. This is the second clinic in the area, expanding access to specialized care.

The hand therapy clinic is conveniently located at 299 Market Street, just a short distance from the full-service Professional PT clinic in Saddle Brook. This opening is part of Professional's strategic partnership program, which offers a unique affiliation solution for clinicians and leaders invested in ownership and operations. With this new location, even more patients in New Jersey will benefit from the clinical expertise and advanced therapeutics offered by Professional.

Eileen Purcell, OTR/L, CHT, the new Clinical Director Partner and Occupational Therapist, is enthusiastic about providing top-quality Hand Therapy services to the Saddle Brook community. Eileen states, "I am thrilled to partner with Professional Physical Therapy. It has been a great experience over the past four years to be part of a company that truly values education, patient outcomes, and creating a positive work environment with amazing colleagues. I am excited to bring hand therapy to Saddle Brook and dive into the vibrant culture."

Eileen completed her master's degree in occupational therapy at Wesley College. She has extensive experience working with patients of all ages. Her specialty services include Functional Capacity Evaluation (FCE), return to work rehabilitation, custom splinting, and expert care for conditions related to the elbow, shoulder, and wrist.

Additionally, the Saddle Brook HT clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Accepts same day referrals.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Takes custom hand splinting walk-ins.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, walk-in evaluations welcome.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and hand therapy services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy.

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

