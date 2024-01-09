Professional Performer from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Publishes New Children's Book

"Mimzy and Misty teach us that things aren't always as they seem, and to never judge a book by its cover," Williams said. "We're all here on this planet to take care of one another, just as Mimzy and Misty teach in this story." Post this

"No matter the age," Williams said. "I want my readers to be taken on a journey of emotions as Mimzy and Misty take you on a path filled with laughter, excitement, and unexpected surprises."

As readers dive deeper into the story, they will discover that there's more to Mimzy and Misty than meets the eye. The narrative unfolds a touching tale of friendship, understanding, and the importance of looking after one another, a lesson any reader of any age may take from Williams's story.

"Mimzy and Misty teach us that things aren't always as they seem, and to never judge a book by its cover," Williams said. "We're all here on this planet to take care of one another, just as Mimzy and Misty teach in this story."

"Mimzy and Misty the Terrible Two"

By Zola Williams

ISBN: 9781665744331 (softcover); 9781665744348 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Zola Williams was born and raised in Md. She started dance lessons at a young age, and it quickly became a passion that she would pursue over the course of her life. Zola attended Towson University and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from The University of the Arts as a ballet major. Soon after graduating, Zola was cast in the Las Vegas production of the Broadway show, The Lion King. Not only has Zola had a long career on the stage, but she was also able to find success in film and television. She has been featured in Ted 2, Black Panther, The Avengers: Infinity War, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and several television commercials. "Mimzy and Misty the Terrible Two," is Zola's debut as an author and she hopes to write many more children's books for her new daughter and many other children to enjoy!

To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851907-mimzy-and-misty-the-terrible-two.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing