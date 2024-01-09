Professional Performer from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Publishes New Children's Book

Readers meet cats, Mimzy and Misty, as they unleash their antics in their neighborhood
CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Zola Willams weaves a tale that goes beyond the fur and whiskers in her new book, "Mimzy and Misty the Terrible Two," a picture book following two cats who seem to cause a lot of trouble in the neighborhood, but soon teach readers that things aren't always as they seem.
Inspired by her personal cats, the main characters, Mimzy and Misty, aren't like the average house cats. Instead, they're the talk of the town, leaving chaos and laughter in their pawprints wherever they go and keeping the community on its toes.
"No matter the age," Williams said. "I want my readers to be taken on a journey of emotions as Mimzy and Misty take you on a path filled with laughter, excitement, and unexpected surprises."
As readers dive deeper into the story, they will discover that there's more to Mimzy and Misty than meets the eye. The narrative unfolds a touching tale of friendship, understanding, and the importance of looking after one another, a lesson any reader of any age may take from Williams's story.
"Mimzy and Misty teach us that things aren't always as they seem, and to never judge a book by its cover," Williams said. "We're all here on this planet to take care of one another, just as Mimzy and Misty teach in this story."
"Mimzy and Misty the Terrible Two"
By Zola Williams
ISBN: 9781665744331 (softcover); 9781665744348 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Zola Williams was born and raised in Md. She started dance lessons at a young age, and it quickly became a passion that she would pursue over the course of her life. Zola attended Towson University and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from The University of the Arts as a ballet major. Soon after graduating, Zola was cast in the Las Vegas production of the Broadway show, The Lion King. Not only has Zola had a long career on the stage, but she was also able to find success in film and television. She has been featured in Ted 2, Black Panther, The Avengers: Infinity War, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and several television commercials. "Mimzy and Misty the Terrible Two," is Zola's debut as an author and she hopes to write many more children's books for her new daughter and many other children to enjoy!
To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851907-mimzy-and-misty-the-terrible-two.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE Archway Publishing
Share this article