Professional Physical Therapy Accelerates Growth with New Clinic Opening in Denville, NJ

Clinic opening elevates Professional's footprint in New Jersey to over 65 locations, totaling over 200 locations across the Northeast.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in Denville, NJ. The addition of this clinic elevates Professional's footprint in New Jersey to over 65 locations, totaling over 200 locations across the Northeast.

The new clinic is located near downtown Denville, at 276 East Main Street, directly across the street from the Denville train station. The clinic has a modern design, spacious treatment room and a fully equipped gym area to meet the needs of all patients. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The newest Physical Therapist Partner, James Collins, PT Clinical Director is thrilled about opening a new clinic in Denville and adds, "This opportunity allows us to bring our high standards of physical therapy and patient care to the Denville community. Our focus is on creating a welcoming environment where patients can receive personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs. I am especially looking forward to introducing innovative therapy techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. It's an honor to be a part of this community, and I am excited to contribute to improving the health and wellness of our patients."

Collins earned his bachelor's degree at the state University of New York at Buffalo. He has over twenty years of experience as a board certified licensed physical therapist specializing in outpatient orthopedics. His approach to patient care is holistic and evidence-based, ensuring that each patient receives the most effective treatment tailored to their unique needs. Collins actively pursues ongoing clinical education and is board certified in the following specialty areas:

Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS)

Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS)

Additionally, the Denville clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers complimentary injury screens from our licensed physical therapists. Please note, restrictions apply.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, often the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, [email protected], https://www.professionalpt.com/

