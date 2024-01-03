Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in Dyker Heights, NY

Professional's expansion and growth strategy continues with new state-of-the-art clinic in Brooklyn.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in the heart of Dyker Heights, NY. This marks their third clinic opening in Brooklyn and their 34th clinic in New York City's 5 boroughs.

The new clinic is located at 7424 13th Avenue at the corner of 13th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, is just steps away from the famous Christmas lights. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The newest Physical Therapist Partner, Nicholas Garyfallos, MSPT is excited to open the new space in Dyker Heights and adds, "I decided to partner with Professional Physical Therapy because their commitment to providing world class patient care has made them the leaders in our profession. I am excited to finally bring this high level of patient care and satisfaction to the community I have been a part of since 1979."

The clinic will be led by Lisa Picone, PT, DPT, LSVT, Clinical Director and says, "Professional Physical Therapy puts a great emphasis on education, patient satisfaction and care, while providing a great working environment. As Clinical Director, I am excited to bring what I have learned to serve the Dyker Heights community."

Services at Professional Physical Therapy in the Dyker Heights clinic include:

Physical Therapy - Our physical therapists treat medical conditions that limit functional mobility and help develop a customized treatment plan to improve the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability.

Orthopedic Manual Therapy – Our orthopedic clinical specialists have advanced knowledge and rigorous training in orthopedic PT, the treatment of pain related to bones, joints, and muscles.

Lee Silverman Voice Technique (LSVT) – Our certified LSVT therapist is highly trained in this technique, designed to improve motor function and teach people with Parkinson's Disease to move more normally.

Vestibular Therapy – We have specialists with extensive experience in treating your vestibular system that includes conditions like vertigo, imbalance, and vision disturbances.

Sports Therapy – We have sports specialists with extensive training and experience to help athletes gain strength and mobility for optimal performance and return to their sport.

Post Operative Therapy – We have therapists with advanced training in post-surgical rehabilitation designed to return patients to their activities as quickly and safely as possible.

Additionally, the Dyker Heights clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometime the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Professional Physical Therapy, Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, [email protected], https://www.professionalpt.com/

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy