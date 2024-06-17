Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in Glen Rock, NJ

Even more patients in New Jersey will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of its newest clinic in the heart of downtown Glen Rock, NJ. Located at 201 Rock Road, the new state-of-the-art facility has an unwavering dedication to improving community health and well-being, supported by a team of highly skilled clinicians.

Michael Camacho expressed his enthusiasm for the new clinic, stating, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Glen Rock community. I am passionate about physical therapy and, most importantly, getting people back to what they love to do. I am infinitely grateful to be a partner with Professional Physical Therapy for being able to open the Lodi clinic about 2 years ago, and now I am devoted to delivering the highest quality care and patient satisfaction to Glen Rock."

The Glen Rock clinic opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations. The new Clinical Director Partner Michael Camacho, PT, DPT, OCS has extensive experience and a passion for helping patients achieve their health and fitness goals. Michael Camacho brings a wealth of expertise to Glen Rock, holding certifications from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in Orthopedic Clinical Specialty (OCS) and from the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy in Dry Needling (Cert. DN).

Professional Physical Therapy is committed to setting the standard for exceptional patient care. The new Glen Rock clinic exemplifies this commitment, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents by offering accessible and effective physical therapy services.

Specialty services available at the Professional PT Glen Rock clinic include:

Blood Flow Restriction Therapy (BFRT)- BFR is often used to treat patients following upper and lower extremity services including ACL reconstruction, hip/knee replacement, rotator cuff and tendon repair.

Dry Needling - Therapists at this clinic have advance training and hold a certification in Dry Needling, an effective technique to alleviate pain, improve range of motion and promote tissue healing.

Graston Technique/IASTM – This technique utilizes specialty hand-held instruments to perform soft tissue procedures to increase circulation, relax tissue, and break up scar and adhesion in muscles and around joints.

Hip Specialist - Therapists have next-level training and experience in the most up-to-date, evidence-based approach to hip treatment that sets their program apart from others.

Mulligan Manual Therapy Specialist-Therapists have extensive training and clinical experience in the Mulligan technique to reduce soft tissue inflammation, induce relaxation, and improve function.

Orthopedic Clinical Specialist - Their board-certified Orthopedic clinical specialists have advanced knowledge and rigorous training in orthopedic PT, the treatment of pain related to bones, joints, and muscles.

Spine Specialist - Their spine experts are highly trained and focus on patient education, advanced manual techniques, and teaching patients exercises to help restore optimal function.

TMJ Therapy – Glen Rock clinic has physical therapists with extensive clinical expertise in treatment to improve jaw movement and related conditions in the neck and head area.

Additionally, the Glen Rock clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers complimentary injury screens from licensed physical therapists. Please note, restrictions apply.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, often the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Professional Physical Therapy, Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, [email protected], https://www.professionalpt.com/

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy