Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in Kings Park, NY

Even more patients on Long Island will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of their newest clinic in Kings Park, NY. The almost 3,000 square foot facility includes a large rehabilitation space with state-of-the-art equipment for superior patient care.

The clinic is located at 265 Indian Head Road and less than a mile from the LIRR train station. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The Kings Park clinic will be led by Clinical Director and Partner Nicholas Vitale, DPT. Reflecting on his new role, Vitale shared, "I am honored to join Professional Physical Therapy in establishing a clinic here in the historic town of Kings Park. Growing up in a family of small business owners, this partnership is not only a professional milestone but also holds deep personal significance. Professional's dedication to continuous learning, teaching, and fostering well-being is a mission I am proud to embrace, and I look forward to contributing to the health and wellness of this community. The journey that has led me here makes this opportunity all the more meaningful, and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Nick has extensive training and experience to help collegiate and high school athletes gain strength and mobility for optimal performance and return to their sport. He is board certified in Blood Flow Restriction therapy and has expertise in the following specialty areas:

Graston Technique/IASTM – This technique is an advanced form of myofascial mobilization - similar to deep-tissue massage. This technique utilizes specialty hand-held instruments to perform soft tissue procedures to increase circulation, relax tissue, and break up scar adhesion in muscles and around joints.

Blood Flow Restriction Therapy (BFRT)- This type of therapy enables patients to make greater strength gains while lifting lighter loads, thereby reducing the overall stress placed on the limb. BFRT is often used to treat patients following upper and lower extremity services including ACL reconstruction, hip/knee replacement, rotator cuff and tendon repair.

Kinesio Taping (CKT) – Kinesio Taping is one component of a comprehensive, individualized treatment program to reduce pain and swelling, improve circulation and aid in muscle activation.

Functional Manual Therapy (FMT)– FMT uses specific evaluation techniques to identify movement dysfunctions that contribute to pain. Bases on findings, advanced hands-on therapy techniques and movement patterns are used to restore mobility.

Additionally, the Kings Park clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Professional Physical Therapy, Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, [email protected], https://www.professionalpt.com/

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy