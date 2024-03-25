Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in Malverne, NY

Professional's expansion and growth strategy continues with new state-of-the-art clinic in Malverne.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in the heart of Malverne, NY.

The new clinic is located in the center of town at 344 Hempstead Avenue, Floor 1 storefront. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The newest Physical Therapist Partner, Louis Wipper, DPT, OCS, USAW, Clinical Director is excited about the prospect of establishing a new clinic in Malverne and adds, "I aim to contribute to the community's well-being by providing comprehensive physical therapy services. My goal is to empower individuals to achieve their utmost potential in terms of physical health and wellness, thereby fostering a stronger and healthier community overall. I'm looking forward to integrating myself into this vibrant community. With a decade's worth of healthcare experience and multiple board-certified specialties I feel confident in providing the best possible treatments to the community of Malverne."

Wipper earned his doctorate degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Buffalo. He has over ten years of experience in exercise science and physical therapy and is dedicated to restoring movement and enhancing the lives of diverse individuals. Wipper actively pursues ongoing clinical education and is board certified in the following:

Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS)

Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS)

Blood Flow Restriction Specialist (BFR)

Hospital for Special Surgery Hip Specialist (HSS)

USA Weightlifting Certified

Additionally, the Malverne clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometime the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

