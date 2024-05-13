Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in Sparta, NJ

Professional's expansion and growth strategy continues with a new state-of-the-art clinic in Sparta.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in Sparta, NJ.

The new clinic in the Sparta Plaza is located at 191 Woodport Road. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The newest Physical Therapist Partner, Daniel Wallenstein, PT, DPT, MS, BS ATC LAT, OCS, Clinical Director is excited about opening a new clinic in Sparta and adds, "Opening a Physical Therapy clinic has been my dream since leaving the Marine Corps almost 10 years ago and I am lucky to have partners in Professional Physical Therapy who share my belief that clinical excellence and quality of care are the essential ingredients for a great customer experience. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to serve my community and provide an exceptional quality of care for my neighbors and their families."

Wallenstein earned his doctorate degree in Physical Therapy at Mercy College. He has over a decade of experience in sports medicine, health sciences and human performance. He has worked as an Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist with athletes of all ages and skill levels including NCAA athletes, Olympic and semi-professional athletes. He treats TMJ disfunction, vestibular, BPPV vertigo along with pain associated with knee, neck, back and shoulder. Wallenstein holds certifications in the following:

Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS)

Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC)

Certified in the Modern Management of the Older Adult (Cert-MMOA)

Certified in the Clinical Management of the Fitness Athlete (Cert-CMFA)

CrossFit Level 1 Trainer (CF-L1)

Additionally, the Sparta clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers complimentary injury screens from our licensed physical therapists. Please note, restrictions apply.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, often the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

