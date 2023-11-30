Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in Springfield, NJ

Even more patients in New Jersey will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new clinic in Springfield, NJ. The 2,000 square foot facility includes a large rehabilitation space with state-of-the-art equipment for patients.

The new clinic is located at 150 Morris Avenue, at the intersection of Morris Avenue and Meisel Avenue. Even more patients in New Jersey will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

The clinic will be led by Clinical Director Partner, Spencer Ulrich, MS, PT. Ulrich is excited to open in Springfield and adds, "'I have been treating patients at Professional for over 20 years and am grateful to be able to partner with Professional to deliver the highest level of patient care. I am also very excited to be in the Springfield community. I am looking forward to fostering new relationships and helping to take excellent care of my clients the same way I've done during my tenure in Summit, NJ as well as New York City."

Professional's latest opening reflects their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care with convenience remaining a top priority. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

Ulrich has been treating patients at Professional for over 20 years. He was instrumental in the opening of the first New Jersey Professional PT clinic located in Summit, NJ. He was also a key member of the operational management team that helped to grow the New Jersey region to over 50 locations. His extensive clinical experience includes treating patients with a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, with a special interest in knee and shoulder pathology as well as post-operative rehabilitation.

Additionally, the Springfield clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometime the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Professional Physical Therapy, Professional Physical Therapy, 516-321-2400, [email protected], https://www.professionalpt.com/

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy