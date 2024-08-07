Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic Opening in West Yarmouth, MA

Professional expands their footprint in Massachusetts and reflects their on-going commitment to providing world-class patient care.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in West Yarmouth, MA.

The new clinic is located at 22 Aarons Way, Unit 4. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

"I'm looking forward to expanding our reach on Cape Cod and serving the Yarmouth community. Professional PT puts a huge emphasis on continuing education. The clinic directors in our four Cape locations have completed fellowship programs specializing in spine and orthopedics and have worked together as a team for many years. We are a tight-knit community of fun and highly trained therapists. I can't wait to welcome both new patients and new PTs into our Cape Cod Pro PT family." remarks our newest Physical Therapist Partner, Paige Nye, PT, DPT, Clinical Director.

Services available at Professional Physical Therapy in the West Yarmouth clinic include:

Physical Therapy - Our physical therapists treat medical conditions that limit functional mobility and help develop a customized treatment plan to improve the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability.

Complimentary Injury Screens - If you have an ache, pain, performance issue, or question, you can schedule a 1-on-1 session with one of our physical therapists. We evaluate your condition to help recommend which treatments may be effective, including making a referral if a specialist is advised. Please note, restrictions apply.

Additionally, the West Yarmouth clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, often the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

