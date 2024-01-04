Professional Physical Therapy Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Patient Care

A success story built on the pillars of commitment to our patients.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of providing exceptional care and rehabilitation services to their communities throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Since the opening of their first clinic in 1999, Professional has been dedicated to improving lives of countless individuals through personalized, cutting-edge physical therapy.

"This 25-year milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our employees, along with the exceptional care our clinicians provide to their patients every day. This has sustained and fueled our growth over the past 25 years", said Steve Schneider, CEO of Professional Physical Therapy.

From humble beginnings, Professional has grown into a leading provider of physical and occupational therapy with over 200+ locations, across 5 states and a team of over 600 therapists and over 35,000 referring doctors. In the beginning, services provided focused mainly on physical therapy, including outpatient orthopedics, post-operative and preventative skilled care. Now Professional offers over 20 specialty services including Graston Technique, McKenzie Method, Vestibular Therapy, Pelvic Floor, dry needling, aquatic therapy, Active Release Techniques, mulligan concept, LSVT BIG treatment, TMJ and more.

"Our success story is built upon the pillars of commitment to our patients, innovation in treatment techniques, and unwavering dedication to professional excellence. We have consistently strived to exceed the expectations of our patients, helping them regain mobility, alleviate pain, and improve their overall quality of life", said George Papadopoulos, Co-Founder/Chief Development Officer.

While expansion and growth are still among the top priorities for its leadership team, Professional remains focused on providing best in class patient care. At Professional, their revolutionary services provide patients with multi-specialty Physical Therapists who can treat any body part and injury with excellence. Professional's clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience has made them:

Industry leader that ranks in the top quartile across all clinicians in the US that use technology to measure impact and success of their therapy.

Northeast's largest physical therapy provider with over 200+ locations.

Largest Hand Therapy provider in the Northeast with more than 70 hand therapists on their team.

Leader in world class clinical education for superior patient results. Clinical Excellence Program is widely respected as the most comprehensive program for personal, professional and leadership growth.

In recognition of the 25th Anniversary, Professional created a history timeline with many significant milestones. A few highlights include:

1999 - Opens first clinic in Bayside , Queens .

, . 2005 – Opens Professional Athletic Performance Center (PAPC).

2011 - Starts the Clinical Excellence Program.

2016 – Expands services to include Occupational Therapy/Hand Therapy.

2017 – Expands footprint to include clinics in Massachusetts and New Hampshire .

and . 2019 – Introduces Telehealth to our patients.

2024 – Reaches milestone of over 200 locations.

For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

