Professional Physical Therapy Celebrates Third Consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification in 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a premier provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services across the Northeast, proudly announces its certification as a Great Place to Work® for the 2024-2025 period, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. The Great Place to Work® distinction is a testament to Professional's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and employee satisfaction.

As the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, Great Place to Work® recognizes organizations that prioritize their workforce's well-being and engagement, attributing their success to a positive work environment and effective leadership practices.

CEO Steve Schneider expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Being acknowledged as a Great Place to Work® for three consecutive years speaks volumes about our people and our organization. Our team members are the cornerstone of our success, and we remain dedicated to providing them with opportunities for professional growth and fulfillment while having some fun along the way."

The certification process, founded on direct feedback from employees regarding their workplace experiences and company culture, utilizes the renowned Trust Model© to evaluate organizations' performance. Key highlights from the survey results include:

98% of employees affirm feeling treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation.

96% of employees attest to fair treatment, regardless of race.

94% of employees believe that customers would rate the service provided as excellent.

91% of employees indicate feeling welcomed upon joining the company.

89% of employees express the ability to authentically be themselves at work.

89% of employees say they care and support one another.

87% of employees believe they can make a difference within the organization.

The results underscore the inclusive and supportive nature of Professional Physical Therapy's workplace culture, where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to the company's mission.

In addition to statistical insights, employees shared personal reflections on their experiences:

"Professional is a great place to work."

"I take great pride performing my job and helping people get better."

"There are outstanding people here."

"There is nothing here I would change."

Professional Physical Therapy remains committed to upholding its reputation as a leading employer and continues to prioritize the well-being and professional development of its team members.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 200 clinics throughout the Northeast. Please visit us at Professional Physical Therapy.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All™. Learn more about the program at Greatplacetowork.com.

