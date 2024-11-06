Professional Physical Therapy Expands Northeast Reach with New State-of-the-Art Clinic in Roxbury Township, NJ

Professional's expansion and growth strategy continues with new state-of-the-art clinic in Roxbury, NJ.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, proudly announces the opening of its newest clinic in the Roxbury Township area at 20 Commerce Blvd., Succasunna, NJ. This spacious, 4,500-square-foot facility offers an open floor plan designed to accommodate patient needs in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

This clinic joins Professional's growing network under its strategic partnership program, which empowers clinicians and leaders through unique ownership and operational opportunities. Sean Reid, PT, DPT, Clinical Director and newest Physical Therapist Partner, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture: "I am thrilled to partner with Professional Physical Therapy to serve the Succasunna and Roxbury communities. Working with Professional has provided invaluable opportunities to advance my career, from completing an Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency to taking on the role of clinical director at the West Orange and Millburn clinics. Aligning with a company that prioritizes patient care has always been my aspiration, and I'm excited to see this vision come to life. I look forward to bringing my expertise to this community and helping patients regain their strength and mobility through personalized, hands-on therapy."

Reid, who earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Misericordia University, brings a wealth of expertise in orthopedic rehabilitation and sports therapy. He has a strong clinical interest in post-surgical rehabilitation, specializing in rotator cuff repair, joint replacement, ACL, meniscus, and Achilles repairs.

The Roxbury clinic offers advanced treatment options, including:

TMJ Therapy: Specialized physical therapists provide treatments targeting jaw movement disorders and associated neck and head pain.

Graston Technique/IASTM: A hands-on therapy using specialized tools to enhance soft tissue health, improve circulation, and reduce scar adhesions around muscles and joints.

Blood Flow Restriction Therapy (BFRT): This innovative technique enables patients to gain strength while lifting lighter weights, reducing stress on recovering limbs. BFRT is ideal for individuals post-ACL reconstruction, hip or knee replacements, and tendon repairs.

The Roxbury clinic is designed with patient convenience in mind, offering:

Flexible hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

No physician referral or prescription required to start treatment.

Quick appointments made for initial evaluations, sometimes the same or next day.

Ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans, and home exercise programs.

Acceptance of most major insurance plans.

Professional Physical Therapy continues to expand its services across the Northeast, remaining committed to excellence in patient care and innovative treatment solutions. For more information or to find a location near you, visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

