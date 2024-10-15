Professional Physical Therapy Expands Reach on Long Island's East End with New Amagansett Clinic

Professional furthers its strategic growth strategy with a new, state-of-the-art clinic in Amagansett.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of its newest state-of-the-art clinic in Amagansett, NY, located at 518 Montauk Highway.

The Amagansett clinic offers a comprehensive range of services and advanced equipment, staffed by highly trained therapists committed to delivering world-class care. This clinic is part of Professional's strategic partnership program, which offers a unique affiliation model that empowers clinicians with ownership and operational involvement.

"It has been a pleasure to serve the rehabilitation needs of the east end of Long Island for the last 22 years. I am very much looking forward to partnering with Professional Physical Therapy, a well-established company known for excellence in patient care. Our staff is excited this alliance will allow for expanded services and continue to foster our strong relationships with the east end community." said Randi Cherill, DPT, MSPT, ATC, Clinical Director.

Randi earned her Master of Physical Therapy, graduating cum laude at the University of Miami and then went on to complete her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Arcadia University. Randi brings a wealth of experience and passion to orthopedic rehabilitation, specializing in post-operative care for rotator cuff repairs and total joint replacement surgeries. She also has a deep interest in treating tennis-related injuries, making her a valuable resource for athletes looking to recover and perform at their best.

At Professional Physical Therapy in Amagansett, patients will find a wide range of services, including:

Physical Therapy: Comprehensive treatments to enhance mobility, reduce pain, and restore function.

Kinesio Taping (CKT): Certified therapists offer this technique to alleviate pain, improve circulation, reduce swelling, and support natural healing.

Complimentary Injury Screens: Patients can schedule a complimentary one-on-one assessment to receive expert guidance and referrals as needed. Please note, restrictions apply.

Additionally, the Amagansett clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, often the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

