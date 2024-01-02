Professional Physical Therapy Opens New Clinic in Livingston, NJ

Professional expands their footprint in New Jersey and reflects their on-going commitment to providing world-class patient care.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic in Livingston, NJ. Even more patients in New Jersey will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

The new clinic is located at 301 South Livingston Avenue. The facility is 3,000 square feet with plenty of space to treat and rehabilitate patients. It was opened under Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The clinic will be led by Clinical Director Partner, Elliott Luty, PT, DPT. Luty is excited to open in Livingston and adds, "In my 10 plus years working with Professional, I've been grateful for my experience training under a founding partner and having the opportunity to be a director at several clinic locations. It was a dream come true when I was presented the opportunity to become a partner and open a clinic in Livingston. Over the last few years, I have had the privilege to treat many families from Livingston, which made the decision to open a clinic in Livingston an easy one. I am excited to bring the great physical therapy experience our company offers and to continue building relationships with people in and around Livingston."

Luty earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Ramapo College and then went on to complete his doctorate degree in Physical Therapy from New York Institute of Technology. He spent his entire career treating all types of orthopedic conditions, specializing in manual therapy and sports injuries. He also has extensive experience in treating shoulder, hip, knee, post-surgical cases, and Blood Flow Restriction Therapy (BFRT). An integral part of Elliott's treatment philosophy is to be able to communicate therapeutic outcomes with physicians to provide the patient with the best possible experience.

Additionally, the Livingston clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometime the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

