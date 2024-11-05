Professional Physical Therapy Opens State-of-the-Art Clinic in Flushing, NY - Fresh Meadows

Professional Physical Therapy is expanding access to advanced physical therapy and rehabilitation services in the NY area.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic in Flushing NY - Fresh Meadows, located at 187-16 Union Turnpike. Situated conveniently across from the Queens Public Library and Chase Bank, this new clinic expands Professional Physical Therapy's reach within New York and reinforces its commitment to bringing high-quality care to the communities it serves.

The Fresh Meadows clinic opened as part of Professional's innovative Strategic Partnership Program, which enables clinicians and leaders to participate in clinic ownership and operations. The newest Physical Therapist Partner, Dr. Richard Lenz, DPT, a board-certified specialist in Blood Flow Restriction (BFRT) and certified USA Weightlifting (USAW) coach, is spearheading operations as Clinical Director.

"I am thrilled to introduce our Fresh Meadows clinic, where our focus will be on delivering exceptional, patient-centered care in a welcoming environment," Dr. Lenz stated. "We aim to empower patients to reach their recovery goals through advanced, individualized treatment plans. Our clinic will integrate the latest techniques and foster a collaborative atmosphere among dedicated professionals, creating a community where everyone feels empowered to prioritize their health. Together, we will lay a foundation for wellness that extends well beyond the clinic."

Lenz earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the New York Institute of Technology and brings over 15 years of experience in surgical rehabilitation and sports therapy. A former athlete, Lenz's expertise includes specialized sports conditioning, advanced manual therapy, and evidence-based rehabilitation techniques, positioning him as a trusted provider for patients with orthopedic and sports-related needs.

The Professional Physical Therapy clinic in Fresh Meadows offers a wide range of specialty services, including:

Sports Therapy – Designed to help athletes enhance strength, flexibility, and endurance, ensuring a safe and efficient return to sport.

Hip Specialist Program – Utilizing evidence-based techniques tailored to hip injuries, led by therapists with advanced training in hip rehabilitation.

McKenzie Method – Providing expert care in the globally recognized McKenzie approach, focusing on spine and extremity pain management.

Spine Therapy – Comprehensive treatment for spinal conditions through patient education, advanced manual techniques, and customized exercise programs.

Graston Technique/IASTM – Specialized soft tissue mobilization using unique instruments to alleviate pain, improve circulation, and address scar tissue.

Blood Flow Restriction Therapy (BFRT)– Effective post-surgical therapy option for upper and lower extremity rehabilitation, particularly ACL, hip, knee, and rotator cuff procedures.

The Fresh Meadows clinic is designed to accommodate patients' needs with:

Acceptance of most major insurance plans.

Convenient hours, including early mornings and evenings.

No physician referrals or prescriptions required to start treatment.

Quick scheduling for initial evaluations, sometimes available same or next day.

Ongoing patient education regarding diagnoses, treatment plans, and home exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates over 200 facilities across five states in the Northeast. For a complete list of locations, services, and more information about the Fresh Meadows clinic, please visit Professional Physical Therapy's website.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Founded in 1999, Professional Physical Therapy is a premier provider of private outpatient physical and hand therapy services in the Northeast. With a dedicated team of multi-specialty Physical, Hand, and Occupational Therapists, Professional Physical Therapy offers comprehensive, quality care for a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. The organization has grown to include over 200 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

