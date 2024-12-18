Professional PT Opens New Hand Therapy Clinic in Cedar Knolls NJ

Professional welcomes new clinical director partner to expand access to specialized hand therapy care.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, the largest provider of certified Hand Therapy in the Northeast and a leader in outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Hand Therapy clinic in Cedar Knolls, NJ. This state-of-the-art facility, located at 14 Ridgedale Avenue, expands Professional's reach, and continues its mission to deliver exceptional care across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

The Cedar Knolls clinic is part of Professional's Strategic Partnership Program, a unique affiliation model designed to empower clinicians and leaders by offering ownership and operational collaboration.

The clinic will be led by their new Clinical Director Partner, Kara Ghedina, OT, CHT, an Occupational Therapist and Certified Hand Therapist with over 20 years of experience. Kara specializes in treating a wide range of upper extremity conditions, including sports injuries, manual therapy, and post-surgical rehabilitation. Her expertise spans care for individuals of all ages, from everyday patients to professional and student athletes.

Kara shares her enthusiasm for this new opportunity. She says, "I am excited to partner with Professional Physical and Hand Therapy to bring top-quality hand and upper extremity therapy to the Cedar Knolls community. Throughout my time with Professional, I've been dedicated to achieving excellent patient outcomes through education and satisfaction. This new endeavor allows me to expand on that commitment and continue making a difference for my patients."

A summa cum laude graduate of Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy, Kara achieved her Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) designation in 2005, a distinction held by only a small percentage of Occupational Therapists nationwide.

Specialized Hand Therapy Services in Cedar Knolls

The Cedar Knolls clinic offers a comprehensive range of Hand Therapy services designed to address injuries and conditions affecting the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder. Patients can expect:

Rehabilitation for hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder injuries.

Post-surgical recovery for upper extremities.

Dynamic and static splinting.

Fracture bracing to promote healing and restore mobility.

Convenient and Patient-Centered Care

Professional Physical Therapy in Cedar Knolls is committed to making care accessible and convenient. The clinic offers:

Acceptance of most major insurance plans.

Same-day referrals and walk-in evaluations.

Custom hand splinting for walk-ins.

Flexible hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Quick scheduling for initial evaluations.

Ongoing education on diagnoses, treatment plans, and home exercise programs.

The Cedar Knolls clinic is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, visit

https://www.professionalpt.com/office/cedar-knolls-nj-hand-therapy/

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a complete list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 200 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

