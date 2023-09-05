Professional PT Supports Expansion of Great Talent with New Partner in Plymouth MA

New partner renovates clinic and adds new state-of-the-art equipment for superior patient care.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces they entered a strategic partnership with Steven Shevory, PT, DPT, FAAOMPT in their Plymouth MA location. After being with Professional for over six years, Steven became part of Professional's strategic partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations. The collaboration represents a leadership opportunity for Steven and fostered clinic updates to enhance the therapist-patient experience.

The new Clinical Director Partner, Steven Shevory, PT, DPT, FAAOMPT is excited to continue to serve the Plymouth community with the highest quality of care and adds. "I am looking forward to teaming up with Professional Physical Therapy. Over the past 6 years, I have really enjoyed my time here. It is great to work with a company that puts a real emphasis on education, patient outcomes and a great working environment with awesome coworkers."

Since Steven partnered with Professional, the clinic has been renovated with a fresh new look, including new adjustable treatment tables, a state-of-the art pulley system to help patients improve joint flexibility and range of motion during recovery, along with a few new cardio treadmill machines.

Shevory completed his doctorate in Physical Therapy at Boston University. He has extensive experience working with patients of all ages. His specialty services, available at the Plymouth clinic include:

Additionally, the Plymouth clinic:

Accepts most major insurance plans.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometime the same or next day.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

