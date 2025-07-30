Professional Roofing & Construction Wins 2025 Nappie Award for Best Roofing Company

Professional Roofing & Construction is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Roofing Company" in the 2025 Nappie Awards, presented by Lagniappe Weekly. This recognition is a testament to PRC's dedication to quality, professionalism, and outstanding customer service throughout the Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, Ala., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Roofing & Construction is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Roofing Company" in the 2025 Nappie Awards, presented by Lagniappe Weekly. This recognition is a testament to PRC's dedication to quality, professionalism, and outstanding customer service throughout the Gulf Coast.
The Nappie Awards celebrate the best of the best in the Mobile Bay area, with tens of thousands of locals casting votes for their favorite businesses. Winning a Nappie Award is more than an accolade—it's a reflection of deep-rooted community trust and loyalty.
With a reputation built on integrity, craftsmanship, and responsiveness, Professional Roofing & Construction has grown to become a top-tier provider for both residential and commercial roofing projects. From storm damage repairs to new construction roofing, PRC has consistently delivered exceptional results across Mobile, Baldwin County, and beyond.
"We are excited to receive our first prestigious Nappie award for Professional Roofing & Construction that is selected by the readers of the Lagniappe in Mobile, AL. This award shows our dedication to client satisfaction." said Jerry Jackson, Owner of Professional Roofing & Construction
The PRC team is deeply grateful for the continued support of its customers and partners and remains committed to raising the bar for roofing excellence in the Gulf Coast region.
Media Contact
Jerry Jackson, Professional Roofing and Construction, 1 251-680-7500, [email protected], www.prorc.org
SOURCE Professional Roofing and Construction
