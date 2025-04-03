Professional Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers to Feature on Exclusive Variant Cover of Amazing Spider-Man #1, Paying Homage to Original 1963 Issue

Professional Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers to Feature on Exclusive Variant Cover of Amazing Spider-Man #1

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CollectMajor.com proudly announces the exclusive release of the variant cover of the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man issue number 1, set to release on April 9, 2025. This special variant cover will feature renowned professional wrestlers and hosts of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, adding an exciting twist to the iconic comic series.

The variant cover art has been meticulously designed to pay homage to the original Amazing Spider-Man issue number 1, which first debuted in 1963. Fans of both wrestling and comics will appreciate the nostalgic nod to this timeless classic.

Stay tuned for the release of Amazing Spider-Man #1 with the exclusive variant cover featuring Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, available only on CollectMajor.com. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of comic book history reimagined with a modern twist.

