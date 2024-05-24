Professor Attilio Scienza celebrates his 200th episode with the Italian Wine Podcast

The international wine community poses challenging questions on a vast range of topics affecting the world of wine. By confronting these matters in a serious and informed way, we hope our listeners feel better informed to tackle some of the major issues currently facing the wine industry. Post this

Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast and co-host of Everybody Needs a Bit of Scienza, said: "I can't believe that we have already notched up 200 podcast episodes with Professor Scienza! He has such a depth and breadth of knowledge and is so incredibly generous with his time and expertise, for which the international wine community is extremely grateful. Although the subject matter can often be complex and challenging and I can't claim to understand absolutely everything he says, recording these conversations with "il Professore" is always a fun and enriching experience!"

Professor Attilio Scienza, host of Everybody Needs a Bit of Scienza, said "The international wine community continues to pose pertinent and challenging questions on a vast range of topics affecting the world of wine. By confronting these matters in a serious and informed way, with an approach that embraces both the humanities and science, we hope our listeners feel better informed to tackle some of the major issues currently facing the wine industry."

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 1500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast Media Team, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/

SOURCE Mamma Jumbo Shrimp