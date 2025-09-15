Profituity Announces Enhanced Access for Third Parties to Nacha Operating Rules & Guidelines Through AI-Powered Platform

Profituity, a Nacha Preferred Partner since 2017, today announced a new licensing agreement with Nacha that integrates the Nacha Operating Rules & Guidelines into Profituity's AI-powered compliance platform, Alice. The arrangement is designed to provide ACH Network participants - particularly Third-Party Senders and Third-Party Service Providers - improved access and engagement with the Nacha Rules while strengthening operational compliance across the ACH Network.

PITTSBURGH and RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the agreement, Profituity's Alice platform leverages the latest version of the Nacha Rules content to deliver responses to Rules questions and sourcing to the relevant Nacha Rules section through its AI-powered assistant. The solution is intended to help ACH participants interact with the Nacha Rules in an accessible, practical, and user-friendly format as questions arise during their operations.

Importantly, Alice is not a replacement for the Nacha Operating Rules & Guidelines. Rather, it is a complementary tool designed to be used in conjunction with the official Nacha Rules, which remain the definitive governing documentation for all ACH Network participants.

"We're excited to align with Nacha to create a new way for participants to engage with the Rules at the point where operational questions actually occur," said George McKee III, Founder and CEO of Profituity. "Alice provides real-time responses to help users apply the Nacha Rules more confidently, while reinforcing the importance of obtaining and referencing the official Nacha Rules directly."

This agreement also reflects both organizations' shared commitment to supporting the unique needs of the growing Third-Party Sender ecosystem - a segment that continues to play a vital role in the ACH Network.

"Providing Third-Party Senders with the tools and resources they need to maintain compliance with the Nacha Rules is essential," said Victoria Day, Chief Communications Officer at Nacha. "This agreement strengthens our commitment to ACH Network quality."

For more information about the Nacha Operating Rules & Guidelines, visit Nacha.org/rules.

For more information about Profituity and Alice, visit Profituity.com.

About Profituity

Profituity is a leading provider of ACH technology solutions, empowering businesses with advanced processing, risk management, and compliance tools. Its AI-powered platform, Alice, delivers real-time rules engagement and compliance support, helping financial institutions and processors navigate the complexities of ACH operations with confidence. Since 2017, Profituity has proudly served as a Nacha Preferred Partner, demonstrating its leadership in ACH innovation and its dedication to empowering participants across the network.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, which drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the ability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. In 2024, the ACH Network processed 33.6 billion payments valued at $86.2 trillion. Nacha leads innovation, develops rules and standards, and provides education, accreditation, and advisory services to strengthen the payments ecosystem.

