Profound Research and Michigan Health Professionals Announce Clinical Research Partnership and Center of Excellence in Detroit

"We are thrilled to partner with Profound Research to form this Clinical Research Center of Excellence," said Jeffrey Margolis, MD, President of Michigan Health Professionals. "This partnership will allow us to bring novel therapies to the Detroit community and help us advance the development of new treatments and cures. We are committed to working with Profound to provide our patients with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials that could lead to better treatments for their diseases."

"The Profound-MHP Clinical Research Center of Excellence is a significant partnership that will unlock new care options to a diverse patient population, something very important to the Profound mission," said Jonathan Feldstein, MD, President of Profound Research. "MHP is a leading provider of healthcare in the Detroit area, and we share a vision of bringing innovative medicines to support the improvement of patients' lives in the community."

This Center of Excellence launched its first sites in Detroit this year and is expecting to reach 10 sites by the end of 2024. Profound Research and MHP have partnered on several studies to date and look forward to launching several more in the coming months.

About Profound Research

Profound Research is an integrated clinical research network composed of trial sites embedded into independent physician practices. Profound's mission is to expand access to clinical research for patients in the community and give community physicians more therapeutic options. Profound Research has locations across Southern California and in the Detroit metropolitan area and is expanding nationwide. The company has a team of experienced and dedicated research professionals who are committed to providing the highest quality clinical research support to physicians and their patients.

About Michigan Health Professionals

Michigan Health Professionals (MHP) is a large multi-specialty medical practice with over 500 physicians and a patient panel of nearly 1 million patients. MHP provides a wide range of medical services, including primary care, specialty care, and surgery. MHP is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality care and improving access to care for patients in the community.

