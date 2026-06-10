ProgeSOFT Releases progeCAD 2027 with Faster Core, New Compare Command and Flexible Licensing

progeCAD 2027, built on the new IntelliCAD 14.1 core, delivers significant performance gains, new design and developer tools, and a permanent flexible licensing model. The release broadens progeCAD's appeal beyond end users to ICT managers and vertical application developers.
CHIASSO, Switzerland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProgeSOFT SA, the Swiss-based CAD developer, today announced the official release of progeCAD 2027, the new major version of its flagship DWG/DXF platform. Built on the new IntelliCAD 14.1 core, the release is significantly faster and easier to use, and broadens its appeal beyond end users to ICT managers and vertical application developers.
"progeCAD 2027 represents a fundamental shift in how we think about CAD performance and usability," said Natalia Solotkova, Sales Manager at progeCAD. "We focused on the commands people use hundreds of times a day and made them dramatically faster — this release is about giving time back to our users. The same philosophy extends to licensing, with a new permanent flexible model, and to our developer tools, now built for faster plugin porting."
- The new IntelliCAD 14.1 core brings refactored object snapping, smarter memory management and hundreds of bug fixes, for noticeably quicker everyday work.
- On the licensing side, progeCAD 2027 introduces a new Flex License alongside the traditional single, NLM and corporate licenses. The Flex License is a permanent license that can be moved across machines as needed, giving teams and ICT managers far greater deployment flexibility.
- A new Compare command lets users compare two DWG files, automatically highlighting objects that have been added, removed or modified — a feature designed for design reviews, revision control and client approvals. Floating drawing windows can now be dragged onto a second monitor, with each window remaining fully functional and independently navigable.
- Mapping and data exchange have also been extended. The release adds five new Esri ArcGIS basemap layers (OpenStreetMap, Imagery, Streets, Light Gray and Dark Gray) alongside the existing Bing maps. Building Information Modeling (BIM) import now supports Autodesk Revit 2026 file formats, namely the project (RVT) and family (RFA) file types. The revamped PDF-to-CAD conversion gives full control over how a PDF is imported, whether into the current drawing or a new one, with multi-page and batch processing supported, while the PDF printer can now embed coordinate system information for geospatial use.
- For developers, progeCAD 2027 introduces a full Visual LISP programming environment, including Visual LISP and the LISP Debugger extension for the Visual Studio Code editor. It supports AutoCAD-compiled LISP applications, in both compiled (.vlx) and fast-load (.fas) formats.
- Upgrading is designed to take only minutes. The new user-interface migration tool transfers settings, profiles, command aliases and customized toolbars from progeCAD 2026 in a single guided step, with selective import so customers bring across only what they want.
Download the complete list of new features and see on YouTube, the progeCAD 2027 What's New video presentation.
progeCAD Professional is a 2D/3D DWG/DXF CAD platform supporting AutoCAD DWG versions 2.5 through 2027, ensuring full compatibility for sharing DWG and DXF files. It is intuitive for anyone already familiar with AutoCAD, and streamlines the daily design routine with a wide range of extra tools included at no additional cost, including PDF-to-DWG conversion, surveying, GIS and civil features, a multilingual AI translator, the Raster Draw raster-editing module, the Block Libraries Manager, a 3D AEC module, 3D PDF export, QR code and Barcode generation, perspective correction and rubber sheeting, and the Artisan rendering module, along with broad file-format support for exchanging data with other applications. progeCAD is the smart DWG platform of choice for engineers, architects, construction professionals, interior designers, real estate developers and product designers.
Media Contact
Natalia Solotkova, ProgeSOFT SA, 41 916830728, [email protected], www.progesoft.com
SOURCE ProgeSOFT SA
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