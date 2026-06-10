ProgeSOFT Releases progeCAD 2027 with Faster Core, New Compare Command and Flexible Licensing

progeCAD 2027, built on the new IntelliCAD 14.1 core, delivers significant performance gains, new design and developer tools, and a permanent flexible licensing model. The release broadens progeCAD's appeal beyond end users to ICT managers and vertical application developers.

CHIASSO, Switzerland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProgeSOFT SA, the Swiss-based CAD developer, today announced the official release of progeCAD 2027, the new major version of its flagship DWG/DXF platform. Built on the new IntelliCAD 14.1 core, the release is significantly faster and easier to use, and broadens its appeal beyond end users to ICT managers and vertical application developers.