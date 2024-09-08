Program-Ace and VirtualSpeech Join Efforts to Drive Innovation in VR Soft Skills Development for Organizations

Program-Ace has partnered with VirtualSpeech to expand its portfolio with browser-based, VR, and AI-driven soft skills training solutions aimed at enhancing organizations' communication, sales, and leadership skills.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Program-Ace proudly announces a strategic partnership with VirtualSpeech, a leading platform known for its innovative use of browser-based, virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in soft skills training. Through collaboration, Program-Ace becomes an authorized reseller of VirtualSpeech's award-winning solutions, focusing on enhancing how businesses train their teams in essential communication, sales, and leadership skills.
VirtualSpeech has already significantly impacted globally, helping over 550,000 users across more than 125 countries. By partnering with VirtualSpeech, Program-Ace broadens its portfolio with advanced training tools that offer immersive and efficient learning experiences. The authorized reseller status allows Program-Ace to provide these powerful web, VR and AI-driven solutions directly to clients seeking effective skill development programs.
In addition, Program-Ace will provide expert advice and consulting services to ensure the effective integration of these solutions in line with each client's specific business needs and objectives. Program-Ace will also be developing complementary solutions, including designing tailored training programs, gamified learning experiences, and interactive role-playing scenarios. Clients can benefit from exclusive discount offers and adaptable pricing options to suit their budget and needs.
The partnership ensures that businesses can access comprehensive soft skills training programs designed to improve performance in key areas. Whether focused on public speaking, leadership, or sales, the solutions provided through this collaboration deliver measurable results that directly enhance workplace effectiveness.
For more details on how this partnership can benefit your organization, visit Program-Ace's website.
About Program-Ace
Program-Ace is an innovative solutions integrator with over 30 years of experience in training development and immersive technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals through tailored, high-quality solutions.
About VirtualSpeech
VirtualSpeech provides virtual soft skills training, focusing on improving communication, sales, and leadership skills. Since its inception in 2016, the platform has supported a variety of users worldwide and received recognition in major publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal.
Media Contact
Svitlana Lobazieva, Program-Ace, 357 22056047, [email protected], https://program-ace.com/
SOURCE Program-Ace
Share this article