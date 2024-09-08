Program-Ace and VirtualSpeech Join Efforts to Drive Innovation in VR Soft Skills Development for Organizations

Oleg Fonarov, CEO of Program-Ace, highlighted the partnership's value: "As an all-in-one vendor, we have the expertise to cover their training needs, from providing proven off-the-shelf solutions at discounted prices to developing custom-tailored solutions." Post this

In addition, Program-Ace will provide expert advice and consulting services to ensure the effective integration of these solutions in line with each client's specific business needs and objectives. Program-Ace will also be developing complementary solutions, including designing tailored training programs, gamified learning experiences, and interactive role-playing scenarios. Clients can benefit from exclusive discount offers and adaptable pricing options to suit their budget and needs.

The partnership ensures that businesses can access comprehensive soft skills training programs designed to improve performance in key areas. Whether focused on public speaking, leadership, or sales, the solutions provided through this collaboration deliver measurable results that directly enhance workplace effectiveness.

For more details on how this partnership can benefit your organization, visit Program-Ace's website.

About Program-Ace

Program-Ace is an innovative solutions integrator with over 30 years of experience in training development and immersive technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals through tailored, high-quality solutions.

About VirtualSpeech

VirtualSpeech provides virtual soft skills training, focusing on improving communication, sales, and leadership skills. Since its inception in 2016, the platform has supported a variety of users worldwide and received recognition in major publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal.

Media Contact

Svitlana Lobazieva, Program-Ace, 357 22056047, [email protected], https://program-ace.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Program-Ace