Program-Ace Joins NTSA to Strengthen Industry Collaboration and Drive Simulation Innovation

With over two decades of experience in XR and simulation software, Program-Ace brings a strong foundation of technical expertise and creative vision to the NTSA community. The company's portfolio includes immersive training platforms, procedural simulations, and virtual environments tailored for military, industrial, and medical use cases.

"Joining NTSA reinforces our commitment to delivering forward-thinking simulation solutions that address real-world training needs," said Oleg Fonarov, CEO of Program-Ace. "This membership empowers us to connect with key stakeholders and contribute to meaningful industry initiatives."

As part of the NTSA ecosystem, Program-Ace will participate in thought leadership activities, technical forums, and premier events such as I/ITSEC — the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training conference. The company also looks forward to contributing to ongoing discussions around training modernization, emerging technologies, and simulation standards.

About Program-Ace

Program-Ace is an innovative solutions integrator and custom software development company specializing in XR technologies, immersive training, and enterprise simulation platforms. Recognized for its cutting-edge R&D and cross-sector expertise, Program-Ace helps organizations enhance performance, safety, and operational readiness through tailored digital solutions.

About NTSA

The National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA) is the premier industry association dedicated to advancing modeling and simulation in training, education, and operational planning. NTSA is an affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and serves as a central hub for collaboration between industry, government, and academia.

