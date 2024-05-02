Program-Ace Teams Up with Magic Leap for Innovative Tech Collaboration

Program-Ace has partnered with augmented reality leader Magic Leap to enhance the use of AR devices in business, focusing on custom solutions and strategic implementations across various industries.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Program-Ace, an innovative solutions integrator, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with augmented reality leader Magic Leap. This collaboration will focus on leveraging Magic Leap's AR devices across various applications and industries, aiming to enhance how businesses use augmented reality in practical, impactful ways.
With more than 30 years of industry experience, Program-Ace brings a profound understanding of AR/VR technologies and a significant customer base to this partnership. It will allow both companies to expand the reach and effectiveness of AR solutions, catering to the unique needs of clients who require advanced integration and customization in their projects.
For companies already using or planning to implement AR devices, Program-Ace offers pre-sales consulting services and tailored immersive solutions that fit specific operational needs. They specialize in integrating AR technologies into broader business systems, providing everything from minor adjustments to existing platforms to entirely bespoke developments.
Program-Ace and Magic Leap's partnership is designed to strengthen and expand the utilization of AR technology in business applications, as well as elaborating on virtual training solutions. Based on Magic Leap's devices, Program-Ace will assist clients in integrating AR solutions into complex projects, discovering new applications for independent software vendor solutions, and enabling direct on-site sales and implementations in strategic locations such as Cyprus.
Moreover, the collaboration aims to promote the visibility and market reach of AR solution developers through Program-Ace's robust advertising and marketing strategies, including showcasing successful integrations with Magic Leap technology and comprehensive solutions tailored to customer needs. This partnership also emphasizes identifying and partnering with companies that utilize Magic Leap technology.
About Program-Ace
Program-Ace, an innovative solutions integrator and custom software development company, boasts over 30 years of industry experience. The company's broad expertise includes developing and implementing complex projects leveraging the latest AR/VR technologies.
About Magic Leap
Magic Leap develops cutting-edge augmented reality devices and platforms, focusing on enhancing human abilities by blending digital content with the physical world. Based in South Florida, Magic Leap has been pioneering AR technology since its inception in 2010.
