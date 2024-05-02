Program-Ace Teams Up with Magic Leap for Innovative Tech Collaboration

"We're combining our expertise with Magic Leap to deliver practical AR solutions across various sectors," stated Oleg Fonarov, CEO of Program-Ace. Post this

For companies already using or planning to implement AR devices, Program-Ace offers pre-sales consulting services and tailored immersive solutions that fit specific operational needs. They specialize in integrating AR technologies into broader business systems, providing everything from minor adjustments to existing platforms to entirely bespoke developments.

Program-Ace and Magic Leap's partnership is designed to strengthen and expand the utilization of AR technology in business applications, as well as elaborating on virtual training solutions. Based on Magic Leap's devices, Program-Ace will assist clients in integrating AR solutions into complex projects, discovering new applications for independent software vendor solutions, and enabling direct on-site sales and implementations in strategic locations such as Cyprus.

Moreover, the collaboration aims to promote the visibility and market reach of AR solution developers through Program-Ace's robust advertising and marketing strategies, including showcasing successful integrations with Magic Leap technology and comprehensive solutions tailored to customer needs. This partnership also emphasizes identifying and partnering with companies that utilize Magic Leap technology.

Program-Ace, an innovative solutions integrator and custom software development company, boasts over 30 years of industry experience. The company's broad expertise includes developing and implementing complex projects leveraging the latest AR/VR technologies.

Magic Leap develops cutting-edge augmented reality devices and platforms, focusing on enhancing human abilities by blending digital content with the physical world. Based in South Florida, Magic Leap has been pioneering AR technology since its inception in 2010.

